how to change the default browser

Edge is the default browser for Windows 11. If you want to replace it with one that has your preferences, it is quite possible. Even if Microsoft has made it a boring procedure.

Have you just installed Windows 11 and don’t want to use Edge as your default browser? We will therefore explain the procedure to replace it with the one you want. From Chrome to Firefox via Opera, the operation is identical. Take a few minutes, because if one thing is certain, it’s that Microsoft is not making our life easier.

How to set the default browser in Windows 11?

This whole tutorial goes through the Settings menu.

Left click on the button Windows and select Settings, or do Windows key + i.

Select Application on the left side of the screen.

Then click on Default apps.

Then scroll through the list of Default apps all the way down.

Then select Choose default values ​​by link type.





Then scroll down the list until you find line FTP.

The default associated browser is Microsoft Edge, click on the icon on the far right represented by a square with an arrow.

A window appears with the list of available internet browsers, select the one of your choice. Here we have opted for Google Chrome.

The operation we have just performed, we will have to reproduce it with the values HTTP and HTTPS.

So locate HTTP and HTTPS in the list of values ​​and apply the same instructions as for FTP.

Did you think you were done? Nay, because if you want your browser to be the default in all situations, you will have to have fun repeating the above operations in another section.

In default applications, at the bottom of the list click on Choose default values ​​by file type.

Scroll down the list until you identify the file types .htm and .html. Replace the default Microsoft Edge browser with the one of your choice, here we continue with Google Chrome. The procedure is identical to what we described above: click on the icon to the right of the file type (a square with an arrow) and in the window that opens your browser.

Now scroll down the list again until you find the value .shtml and replace the default browser.

We’re almost done, go even further down the list and identify .xhtm and .xhtml and again change the default browser.

Now you have changed the default Internet browser of Windows 11, it is the one of your choice which will launch in all the possible configurations. If you are using your browser as a PDF reader, remember to edit in Choose default values ​​by file type the file type .pdf, because by default they are associated with Microsoft Edge.