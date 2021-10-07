More

    Edge is the default browser for Windows 11. If you want to replace it with one that has your preferences, it is quite possible. Even if Microsoft has made it a boring procedure.

    Windows 11: how to change the default browser

    Have you just installed Windows 11 and don’t want to use Edge as your default browser? We will therefore explain the procedure to replace it with the one you want. From Chrome to Firefox via Opera, the operation is identical. Take a few minutes, because if one thing is certain, it’s that Microsoft is not making our life easier.

    How to set the default browser in Windows 11?

    This whole tutorial goes through the Settings menu.

    • Left click on the button Windows and select Settings, or do Windows key + i.

    Windows 11: how to change the default browser

    • Select Application on the left side of the screen.

    Windows 11: how to change the default browser

    • Then click on Default apps.

    Windows 11: how to change the default browser

    • Then scroll through the list of Default apps all the way down.

    Windows 11: how to change the default browser

    • Then select Choose default values ​​by link type.

    Windows 11: how to change the default browser


    • Then scroll down the list until you find line FTP.
    • The default associated browser is Microsoft Edge, click on the icon on the far right represented by a square with an arrow.

    Windows 11: how to change the default browser

    • A window appears with the list of available internet browsers, select the one of your choice. Here we have opted for Google Chrome.

    Windows 11: how to change the default browser

    The operation we have just performed, we will have to reproduce it with the values HTTP and HTTPS.

    • So locate HTTP and HTTPS in the list of values ​​and apply the same instructions as for FTP.

    Did you think you were done? Nay, because if you want your browser to be the default in all situations, you will have to have fun repeating the above operations in another section.

    • In default applications, at the bottom of the list click on Choose default values ​​by file type.

    Windows 11: how to change the default browser

    • Scroll down the list until you identify the file types .htm and .html. Replace the default Microsoft Edge browser with the one of your choice, here we continue with Google Chrome. The procedure is identical to what we described above: click on the icon to the right of the file type (a square with an arrow) and in the window that opens your browser.
    • Now scroll down the list again until you find the value .shtml and replace the default browser.

    Windows 11: how to change the default browser

    • We’re almost done, go even further down the list and identify .xhtm and .xhtml and again change the default browser.

    Windows 11: how to change the default browser

    Now you have changed the default Internet browser of Windows 11, it is the one of your choice which will launch in all the possible configurations. If you are using your browser as a PDF reader, remember to edit in Choose default values ​​by file type the file type .pdf, because by default they are associated with Microsoft Edge.


