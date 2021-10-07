How to get around and where to park before and during the Paris-Gien-Bourges cycling race [carte]

The Paris-Gien-Bourges cycling semi-classic arrives at the end of the afternoon on Thursday. The finish line is located on Boulevard de la République, and a large sector of the city will have to adapt to this event. In other words, parking and traffic will be changed, sometimes from Wednesday until Thursday evening.

The runners arrive by the avenue du Général-de-Gaulle, plunge towards the city center by the Mediane road, the SNCF upper bridge, turn right in the avenue Pierre-Semard, take (against the flow) the rue Taillegrain, and continue by avenue Henri-Laudier to reach boulevard de la République where the arrival takes place.

To park, you will have to anticipate

Boulevard de la République will therefore be closed to traffic from 2 to 8 p.m.

On avenue Henri-Laudier, traffic will only be maintained on one side, the usual downward direction, with a downward lane for cars, and an upward lane for buses.

As for parking, it is of course forbidden this Thursday on the entire race route, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., just as of course, traffic on the course of the race is prohibited from around 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. from the avenue. from General-de-Gaulle to Boulevard de la République.





The paying car park at the SNCF station will be closed all day, and it will be forbidden to park on Place Sainte-Catherine, from 8 am to 8 pm this Thursday, on Place Parmentier on Wednesday and Thursday, avenue du 11-Novembre de ce Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. until Thursday evening, as well as in the parking lot of the Pierre-de-Coubertin gymnasium (from Wednesday evening to Thursday evening).

Bus traffic also disrupted

In addition, traffic is prohibited this Thursday, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Boulevard Gambetta (from Place Rabelais to the Verdun crossroads) and on Jean-Jaurès Avenue (from the rue des Poulies to the Verdun crossroads), except for city buses on this axis. However, traffic is maintained on avenue Jean-Jaurès, from the Verdun crossroads to rue des Poulies.

Traffic will therefore be disrupted in this large sector, as will the parking lot, and the Saint-Bonnet car park will be closed from 2 to 8 p.m. The service to the SNCF station by bus will also be disrupted. Users are invited to refer to the agglobus website, namely www.agglobus.com.

