How will the homage of OM and supporters at the Vélodrome unfold?

Thursday and Friday, OM supporters will be able to pay tribute to Bernard Tapie by meditating near his coffin at the Vélodrome, then accompanying him on a march before the funeral in Marseille.

The tribute from Olympique de Marseille and its supporters will last two days. The coffin of Bernard Tapie, who died on October 3 at the age of 78, is exhibited at the Vélodrome on Thursday to allow the people of Marseille to meditate from 5 p.m. in the Jean-Bouin stand. A funeral procession is then scheduled for Friday morning, in the presence of supporters.

The organization of this tribute took place this Wednesday evening at the local Winners, with the associations of supporters, the club, elected officials of the city such as Samia Ghali, and finally the son Stéphane Tapie by videoconference.

The coffin carried by the supporters’ representatives

Some ideas were mentioned to make this ceremony more warm. Bernard Tapie’s coffin should first be carried by supporters to the middle of the pitch. The music Jump by Van Halen, which usually accompanies the entry of players during matches, could be broadcast. OM had first imagined a more framed and intimate tribute.





The coffin will be carried by a representative of each group of OM supporters. It should make its finish between the Jean-Bouin stand and the North turn, where the tunnel was at the time of the “Boss”. The final of the 1993 Champions League coronation will a priori be broadcast in the stadium.

There will also be a delegation of current Olympians, with probably Steve Mandanda and Dimitri Payet. As well as the leaders of Marseille. The Tapie family will be present in the presidential gallery during the tribute. The Jean Bouin Tribune will be open to the public from 5 p.m. Thursday.

In case of high traffic, the opening of a bend is possible. In addition to the broadcast of the 1993 Champions League final between OM and AC Milan, archival footage from the Tapie years will be broadcast.

Thursday in club colors, black Friday

On Friday, an appointment is given at 9 am under the shade house of the Old Port. From 9.45 a.m., a procession will be formed behind the funeral convoy which will take the direction of La Major Cathedral. “We will accompany our President to his last home that he has chosen in the heart of our city”, write the Tapie family and the groups of supporters.

A dress code is requested. For Thursday: blue and white. For Friday: in black, with an OM scarf around the neck.