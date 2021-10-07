Hubert-Félix Thiéfaine continues to explore his cracks on his new album “Géographie du vide”

With his new album Vacuum geography, Hubert-Félix Thiéfaine once again explores its cracks. The cover, adorned with a photo of her chipped plaster bust, says nothing else. The hue of this 18th studio album is chiaroscuro. “The emptiness that we all feel at one point, that’s also the Geography of the void“.

“If I find what I write a bit dull and gray, I just have to put Botticelli and in a nutshell there is a little color in what I mean“, depicts the artist who between 15 and 20 years had tried all the arts or almost (painting, novel, photo, etc.) before settling on the song.

In terms of nuances, we find on this new album the very beautiful piece Black page, which would sound like an echo of the health crisis if it hadn’t been written down long before.

We also find on this new album reminiscences of the first electric shocks coming from the record player in adolescence. This is understood to mean “In the dust, arms outstretched“in the opening title, Sun in my street.

“Johnny’s arms crossed is the first 45 I had for Christmas in 1963, I was 15 years old; and there, when I wrote the text, it fell by itself“, he tells AFP.”I knew it wasn’t mine, I tried to remove it, I couldn’t find it (laughs) so we did everything we needed to get the permissions“.





However, not all of Hubert-Félix Thiéfaine’s texts are cryptic. The life of Marie Stuart, who became Queen of Scots at the age of six days and who will be executed 44 years later by an executioner “whose hangover was such that he couldn’t see where his neck was“, thus serves as a frame for Fotheringhay 1587.

At 73, the singer surrounded himself with Marc Perier, his bassist for ten years on tour, who provided him with music on this album, like Joseph d’Anvers and JP Nataf (Les Innocents). Among the composers, we also find Arman Méliès: “when I have a melancholy song, I put the guitar down and I say to myself: it’s for Arman (laughs). Thiéfaine also called on a newcomer, Nosfell, asked for “something close to madness“.

Without forgetting his son Lucas Thiéfaine. “You have to beware of this boy (laughs) “, his father says affectionately. Lucas did his”learning“on the paternal tours, pushing first”boxes“until becoming a sound engineer then arranger. Here, as Thiéfaine senior says, he contributes to the”unity” from the whole.

Vacuum geography (Columbia / Sony) releases October 8, 2021

Hubert-Félix Thiéfaine will travel through France, Belgium and Switzerland from January 2022 with his tour Unplugged, which includes a Parisian stopover of four dates in four different rooms from January 26 to 29.