Husband of Alexis Sharkey, American influencer killed, committed suicide

The husband of Alexis Sharkey, an American influencer killed in November 2020 in Texas, committed suicide, police said on Wednesday.

He was wanted in the investigation into the murder of his wife. On Wednesday, US police announced that Thomas Sharkey, whose wife Alexis was killed in November 2020, was found dead in Florida. Authorities said he shot himself in the head as he was about to be arrested. An arrest warrant was issued against him on September 29. Houston, Texas police said Thomas Sharkey was the only person with motive to kill Alexis. Investigators have revealed the domestic violence of which she was a victim. The couple had ended up separating despite the refusal of Thomas. Police added that at the start of the investigation, the husband had been dishonest with officers during his statements.





Alexis Sharkey was found naked, partially covered in foliage, by a garbage collector who initially believed it was a plastic dummy. The autopsy revealed that she had been strangled, thus confirming the homicide. Her mother had only heard from her at the end of the day, on Thanksgiving Day, and since then she has not answered her phone, reports the KHOU11 channel. Her relatives have insisted from the start on the conflicted relationship between her husband and her, claiming that the two had an argument just before his disappearance. The young woman’s husband had assured him that there had been no argument before the tragedy and insisted on the fact that he was collaborating with the police.

Alexis Sharkey moved to Houston with him last January. According to her friend Tanya Ricardo, the couple was going through a bad period and the young woman would have mentioned the idea of ​​asking for a divorce. According to her husband, Alexis Sharkey “was not happy at the moment, she was stressed”. Lauren Breaux, another of her friends, said she had a discussion with her during which she said she was “afraid for her safety”. “We were eating and she broke down. She ended up confiding that night, ”she commented.