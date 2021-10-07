“I refused, of course …”: Not paid, Amanda Lear sends out a fashionable group …

All work deserves pay, and Amanda Lear understands it! The star, who is finally back on the stage with the play What happened to Bette Davis and Joan Crawford? after announcing his retirement from show business in 2016, made an amusing confidence in an interview.

In the pages of the magazine Gala, Amanda Lear was asked about her rare longevity and, with her legendary outspokenness, she said: “I hold the road but society has changed what do you want (…) Young people may prefer Wejdene [candidate de DALS, NDLR] but i still have a fascination because i’m rock. I have known the Rolling Stones, Bryan Ferry, David Bowie, Salvador Dali, Jimmy Hendrix … Hey, do you know the Maneskin group, these very fashionable Italian guys with all make-up? Before they won Eurovision, they wanted me to sing with them. Without paying me! I refused, of course …“Today, the group is particularly successful among young people thanks to Beggin ‘, which loops on TikTok. Would she have missed an opportunity to make herself known to another audience?





Amanda Lear, who is also releasing a new cover album titled Tuberosis, cannot afford to work for free since she needs money. Even though she has had a great and diverse career, her chic Provence house has cost her the eyes of the head! “An old hut is expensive. All my money goes there, my friends tell me it’s too big, that I should sell. But I want to die here. At worst, I’ll put her in life“, she had thus revealed to the newspaper The Parisian in August 2020. It must be said that the South of France is a land of memories for the star, who spent many good years with her late husband Alain-Philippe Malagnac, unfortunately died in 2000 due to a fire.

