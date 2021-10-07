“I was not wrong”, says Messi

Lionel Messi had not expressed himself in length since the day after his signing at PSG. An interview with the Argentinean will be published on Saturday by France Football.

This is his first speech in length since his signing at Paris Saint-Germain and the media marathon of his presentation to the press and supporters. Lionel Messi gave an interview to France Football, which will be on display in newsstands from this Saturday, October 9. The six-fold Golden Ball obviously made the front page of the magazine with a photo of him wearing a club tracksuit from the capital.

For now, no excerpt from the interview has been broadcast in preview. If it is not this sentence: “I was not mistaken”. It’s hard to imagine anything other than a reference to his choice to sign for PSG, after being unable to sign a new contract at FC Barcelona this summer.





On the menu, PSG, MNM, Argentina …

Florent Torchut, journalist who participated in the realization of this interview, gave some elements on the subjects addressed by the star. On the subject of PSG, it will therefore be a question of his first steps at the club, but also of his relationship with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé within the “MNM”.

La “Pulga” also spoke of Argentina’s victory in the Copa America this summer. It could also be that he spoke about his chances for the 2021 Golden Ball, which will be awarded by France Football November 29.