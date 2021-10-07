“I weighed 100 kilos”: Marie Portolano and her significant weight gain during her pregnancy

Marie Portolano decided to take on a new challenge. No more football and debriefs of matches on Canal +, the host has chosen a more gourmet theme. From this Thursday, October 7, 2021, she takes over the reins of Best Pastry Chef on M6, after the departure of Julia Vignali. But beware, unlike the latter who did not always know how to deprive herself during filming, Marie Portolano wanted to keep the line. A rigor that she imposed on herself after her significant weight gain when she was pregnant with her son James (6 years old).

“I gained 40 kilos when I was pregnant … Imagine what that means to me and the food. I weighed 100 kilos, I have a picture if you want (laughs). In fact, I am hungry all the time. My life boils down to: watching the time tell me ‘hey, I’m going to eat soon’, eating, ‘What am I going to eat ?!‘”, she admitted to Leisure TV.





Thus, during the shooting, Marie Portolano refrained from tasting all the cakes that presented themselves to her and chose to put in the mouth only the best of the best. “I can gain weight quite easily, so I’m careful. When Cyril and Mercotte tell me ‘this is so good’, what do I do!“, she said. Because for the wife of Grégoire Ludig (they married in June 2019), it is much worse to gain weight on the set of Best Pastry Chef than when you are expecting a child. “Pregnancy pounds are pregnancy pounds. I gained 40 kilos for example, and I lost them“, she again recalled.

It is in any case with freshness that Marie Portolano joined the team of the M6 ​​show. A freshness appreciated by Cyril Lignac. “VS‘is a super spontaneous, pleasant, funny, lively girl … She is very’ second degree ‘. Right in the middle of something serious, she’s going to pull out a joke. It’s very nice to work with her, because we have fun. She came into the family very easily. We were happy to welcome him“, rejoiced the chef.