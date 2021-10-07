Ikea Förnuftig test: a Swedish air purifier for less than 50 €

The design of Ikea’s first air purifier denotes among other products already on the market. At first glance, it is impossible to identify the nature of the device. In our editorial staff, many stopped to ask what this funny product was. Some have noticed aesthetic similarities with the Symfonisk speaker, but no one suspected the presence of an air purifier.

The Ikea air purifier is very light and goes wherever you want.

Rectangular in shape and available in black or white, Förnuftig seems to adapt to all types of interiors. This is also one of the strengths of the product. Usually bulky, like the Rowenta Eclipse QU5030F0, or futuristic, like the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S, few indoor purifiers are as discreet as the Ikea model. Ikea wanted an object “flexible and nomadic, easy to transport”. Sold with a support to put it on the ground, it can also be hung on the wall, like a decorative frame: the choice is yours. A handle is also present on the top to easily carry and move this 3 kg device. But this low weight, as well as the materials used, which appear to be of poor quality, make the Förnuftig not very stable.

Horizontally or vertically, the Förnuftig can be placed on the floor or hung on the wall, thanks to four fasteners arranged on the back.

We also find the paw of the Swedish manufacturer when installing the air purifier. Its instructions, made up of symbols and sketches, are very understandable and make installation very quick. However, small flat concerning the controls of the device, only one dial is present and allows to manage the ignition and to select the level of power. Nothing else. On the menu: only three different modes, each with a different intensity. Ikea is therefore a bit stingy when it comes to options. There is no remote control to control Förnuftig from a distance. The device is also not connected. And to top it off, no screen has been designed to tell us the temperature of the room, its level of pollution or to give us information on the chosen mode. A light still finds its place next to the dial to tell us when the filter needs to be changed. In the absence of automatic mode (which automatically detects the level of pollution to adapt the intensity of the purification), it is unthinkable to imagine “humidifier” modes. Note that the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H, the cheapest reference in our comparison to date, has both a screen and a connected application.

The Förnuftig dial, placed under the handle, offers only 3 programs; next to it is the filter change led.

Maintenance, change of filters and tariffs The filtration system of the Förnuftig is very easily accessible, since its woven facade is none other than the first level of filtration: the pre-filter. It is responsible for removing large particles, such as hair. It is recommended to vacuum it every two to four weeks.



The pre-filter, which acts as a front, is removed by pulling on the tab.

To access the second filtration level, all you have to do is pull the tab. The location is then provided for the HEPA filter, capable, according to Ikea, of retaining 99.95% of suspended particles. This particulate filter is optimized to filter dust, pollen, cigarette smoke and PM2.5 particles: “Airborne particles known as ‘breathable’ which measure 0.1 to 2.5 micrometers.” Finally, it is possible to opt for a third and final filtration level consisting of an activated carbon filter. “Possible” because this filter is not originally supplied by Ikea – which we regret. However, it seems to form, with the pre-filter and the HEPA filter, an almost unbeatable triptych for cleaning the air; only the Bionaire BAP600-050 does not have it. This activated carbon filter works in addition to the other two and has no effect on the microparticles. According to the manufacturer, it would capture chemical pollutants such as formaldehyde, which is found in particular in cleaning or beauty products, but it especially absorbs bad smells from cigarettes or cooking, for example.

It is possible to add a third filter, with activated carbon, behind the HEPA filter.