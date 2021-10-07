“I’m afraid of going up in the rankings”

Caroline, the current great Maestro of Nagui in Do not forget the lyrics, goes from victory to victory over France 2. The candidate has, in fact, joined the Top 10 of the biggest winners of the show. She confides in TV-Leisure.
With 31 victories and 245,000 euros in earnings, Caroline has just made a sensational entry into the ranking of the biggest winners of Do not forget the lyrics, this Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in eighth position. “This is an important step, she emphasizes to TV-Leisure. But it’s very hard to realize at the moment what just happened. What kinda helps me do this is when Nagui announces the name of the Maestros that we exceed in the ranking. It’s scary, because when you realize that you have passed people like Arsene, I realize that I managed to pass someone who impressed me on TV“enthuses the one who dreaded seeing herself on TV.
Caroline gains confidence in Do not forget the lyrics
While she had only won these first 20,000 euros during her 7th victory, and she is assured, a priori, of participating in the 2021 Masters of the show (the first information can be found here), the things now seem to be accelerating for the Maestro. A question of luck or of confidence? “A bit of both“, she explains to us.”Obviously, in my early stages, the event that always scared me the most is that of ‘It’s the same song ‘. But I take more and more pleasure in singing during this event. I stay focused, of course, but I relax. I make it less of a state affair today. It gives me confidence. Arrived at the final, there is a combination of circumstances which means that I come across songs that I love, that I have mastered in terms of personal culture, or on songs that I have clearly revised. Afterwards, we start to know each other. To know when you can take risks or not.“
“I’m afraid to climb the rankings“
If she gains confidence today, it is also because we rarely see her in the chair. “This is also why I am in an ascending phase, assumes Caroline. When I found myself there, it was a difficult time for me. Having to make a comeback when leaving him is a pressure.“And when asked what her goal is today, Caroline replies:”I’m already struggling to realize and keep wanting more. There is an element of excitement. And I’m afraid of going up in the rankings. Because we are starting to have a privileged place and because we know we will be expected. There is a bit of everything. The more I advance, the more I tell myself that I cannot dream of better.“The rest of his journey, tomorrow Thursday, October 7, in Do not forget the lyrics.