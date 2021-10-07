“I’m less careful”, do the French still respect barrier gestures as much?

By Olivier Saint-Faustin

Posted on 10/07/2021 11:45 a.m.

Updated on 10/07/2021 at 12:07 p.m.

High vaccination rate, indicators of the declining epidemic … The health context, which is rather favorable at the moment, seems to lead to a decrease in vigilance on the respect of barrier gestures

In the rue Sainte-Catherine, the busiest artery in Bordeaux, the obvious is obvious. Here, the crowd is dense and the wearing of a mask is compulsory. However, according to an obviously subjective estimate, about one in two onlookers dispenses with it: whether on the chin, on the arm or at the bottom of the pocket, the mask is no longer successful …

“I’m less careful, that’s for sure, concedes Yannis, 21 years old and face to face. There, I am without a mask whereas we are supposed to wear it… With my friends, there is a relaxation because we are all reassured by the figures of the epidemic, and because we are all vaccinated. “

“We take more liberties”

This drop in vigilance, none of the quidams we met on Wednesday denies it. And the upsurge, at the beginning of October, of banal viruses such as colds, tonsillitis or gastroenteritis, seems to confirm that caution has significantly declined among our compatriots.

When we ask Chantal, septuagenarian with the mask impeccably in place, what she thinks of respecting barrier gestures, she first assures us that “must be consistent” and “not slack off”. But when asked about his attitude in the family, his steadfastness wanes: “When I’m with my children and grandchildren, I must say that we take more freedom,” she admits. We are back to normal, with as many kisses and hugs as before. I no longer fear the virus with such severity when people around me are vaccinated. “





This difference in attitude when one evolves in a private or public circle, but also according to the profile of the entourage, according to whether it is vaccinated or not, fragile or not, each one has made it their religion. “The kiss, with the family, it’s back, concedes Nina, 26 years old. Clearly, when I see them, it is out of the question that I respect barrier gestures. But with the others, I try. “” As a family, it is true that we are less careful because we are all vaccinated, abounds Noïc, 35 years old. We have the impression that we do not risk making serious forms, that is the essential. “

” It’s human “

According to Karin Teepe, psychologist in the Paris region, this slackening is not surprising in the current context: “The fact of lowering our guard when we are told that things are better, it’s human, she explains. Barrier gestures have constrained the social animal that we are. It is not for nothing that we speak of a barrier, and as soon as we have a barrier in our path, we want to bypass it, to cross it. It is natural to need physical contact with the other. “

“It is wrong, but people are less afraid of the virus,” she adds. However, among our interlocutors, no one imagines having finished with the Covid-19. “In my opinion, we are not at the end of our sentences, worries Nicole, 74 years old. I think the virus will come back. “A prediction that does not deny Vincent, 47, saddened to note this relaxation:” To choose between barrier gestures and a new confinement, I choose barrier gestures. It’s hard to prove him wrong.