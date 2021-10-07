In Austria, the chancellor accused of corruption

Sebastian Kurz, in Vienna, June 11, 2021. LISA LEUTNER / AP

Police officers at the Chancellery, at the headquarters of the Austrian People’s Party, at the Ministry of Finance … The Austrian anti-corruption prosecution caused a real political crisis by organizing, on Wednesday October 6, searches in the highest places of power in Vienna. In a statement, prosecutors confirmed that their investigations are aimed directly at young and very popular Tory Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, for “Embezzlement, corruption and influence peddling”.

With nine of his relatives, Mr. Kurz is said to have organized “Between 2016 and at least 2018” a campaign of “Manipulated polls” in its favor and financed by the taxpayer. For now, Mr. Kurz, 35, is not indicted in this case, but this is the second time in a few months that he has been the subject of an investigation. In May, the prosecution had already opened against him investigations for “false testimony”, which now seem much less threatening than this new procedure.





Even though he disputes the facts and announced that he would not resign by asking “Respect for the presumption of innocence”, these judicial inquiries weaken the express career of this Wunderkind (“Child prodigy”) of the Austrian hard right. “We wonder how he could survive this (…) the government is on the verge of explosion”, also underlined, Thursday, October 7, the conservative daily Die Press in his editorial, qualifying the facts “Well corroborated”.

Uncomfortable

According to investigators, “Manipulated polls” were allegedly commanded by the former secretary general of the finance ministry, a close friend of Mr Kurz, at a time when the latter was foreign minister and was seeking to take the place of the former chairman of the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP ), Reinhold Mitterlehner. These polls showing that Mr Kurz was significantly more popular than his predecessor were subsequently the subject of favorable articles in the tabloid and right-wing press group. Österreich. According to investigators, the media group would have obtained in exchange 1.3 million euros of advertising campaign from the Ministry of Finance.

The Greens, with whom the OVP governs, have for the moment contented themselves with affirming “to have complete confidence in justice”

After taking the head of the party, Mr Kurz then became chancellor in 2017 at just 31 years old, first allying with the far right. Since early 2020, he has governed with Les Verts. Uncomfortable, the latter have for the moment contented themselves with asserting “Have complete confidence in justice”. Their embarrassment is all the greater as Mr Kurz’s ÖVP is stepping up attacks against prosecutors. A party deputy described the procedures as “Politically motivated” through “Red cells” within the anti-corruption prosecution.

