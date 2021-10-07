in Colorado, a patient is refused a transplant – RT en français

An American patient waiting for a kidney transplant was refused the transplant because of non-vaccination against Covid-19. His potential donor, also unvaccinated, is indignant at this measure.

In Colorado (western United States), a woman with stage five kidney disease was refused a kidney transplant because she and her potential donor were not vaccinated.

According to multiple media reports, the University of Colorado Hospital sent a letter to Leilani Lutali, 56, who was due to receive a kidney from Jaimee Fougner, 45, informing her that the procedure could not be performed until the two women would not have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

“I feel constrained. I feel like my life is in their hands in exchange for an injection. And the attitude [de l’hôpital] is to tell me, ‘Get stung,’ ”Leilani Lutali told local media Denver7. As for her donor, Jaimee Fougner, she says she is outraged by this refusal. “Here I am, ready to be a direct donor for her […] How can I sit here and allow them to murder my friend when I have a perfectly good kidney and can save her life? ”She told CBS.

In its letter, the University of Colorado hospital reportedly informed the patient that she was “inactivated” on the waiting list for “non-compliance” because she did not receive the Covid vaccine, and that she had 30 days to get her first dose condition sine qua non to return to the active status on the list. “If your decision is to refuse the Covid vaccination, you will be removed from the list of kidney transplants,” the letter continued, shared on Twitter by Colorado State Representative Tim Geitner (Republican Party).





The hospital explains that Leilani Lutali will still continue to accumulate waiting time, but that she will not receive a transplant offer as long as she is “inactive” on the list.

Religious reasons and some readings

The waiting patient has raised concerns about the Covid-19 vaccine for unspecified religious reasons. She also claimed that the serum might not have the desired effect on her due to the immunosuppressive drugs that would be given after the transplant. “Both from a religious point of view and from a few readings, I’m not sure this is the right way to go,” she told local media.

She also explained that she contracted the virus last summer and that she was “almost asymptomatic”. Confident, she thinks that if she caught the virus a second time, “it would be minimal,” suggesting that she might have some level of natural immunity.

In a lengthy statement provided to the media on October 6, the Colorado Hospital explained that transplant surgeries are “one-off” procedures that carry risks of “serious complications”, up to and including death, and that every precaution should be taken to avoid unwanted effects. Organ recipients face a significant risk “of Covid-19 after surgery, the hospital points out, citing research that has found a much higher coronavirus death rate in transplant patients.