In Germany, negotiations between the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Liberals begin to form a government

Election posters south of Bonn (Germany), October 1, 2021. WOLFGANG RATTAY / REUTERS

One after another, Wednesday October 6, the Greens and the liberal FDP party, the two “kingmakers” following the German election on September 26, announced to the press their intention to continue negotiations. together and with the Social Democratic Party (SPD), with a view to forming a government.

They thus kicked off an unprecedented political alliance at the federal level in Germany: a so-called “traffic light” coalition (red for the SPD, yellow for the FDP, green for environmentalists), which, in successful case, would reject the Christian Democrats (CDU and CSU Bavarian) in the opposition, for the first time in sixteen years.

Thursday October 7, a first meeting between the three formations is to take place, confirmed later the candidate of the SPD, Olaf Scholz, who sees his project to become chancellor. ” before Christmas “ more and more likely.





Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Elections in Germany: start of discussions to reach a “traffic light” coalition

These announcements put an end to ten days of intense bilateral talks since the Bundestag elections on September 26. From now on, only the three parties wishing to govern together will engage in talks. The co-chairs of the Greens, Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, and the leader of the FDP, Christian Lindner, ruled out, on Wednesday morning, any parallel negotiations with the CDU-CSU, even if they did not close the door to a resumption of talks in case negotiations with the SPD fail.

Reversal of hierarchies

In the afternoon, Markus Söder, the head of the Bavarian Christian Union CSU, however politely showered the offer: “Once a path is started, you have to follow it”, he said, visibly disappointed. Armin Laschet, CDU president, said for his part that he remained open to discussion. The liberal Christian Lindner, who recalled that an alliance with the Christian Democrats and the Greens always seemed to him “The most solid in terms of content”, retreated in the face of conservative divisions.

Everything in this post-electoral exploratory phase was unprecedented and testifies to the plate tectonics underway within the German political landscape, which has six formations.

First, we are witnessing a reversal of hierarchies. It was the small parties, and no longer the large ones, which mastered the dynamics of the preliminary discussions, due to the electoral erosion of the large CDU-CSU and SPD government formations, which obtained less than 30% of the vote and did not no longer want to govern together. No coalition can therefore be formed without bringing together three parties. This places the Greens (14.8% of the vote) and the FDP (11.5%) in a pivotal position… on condition that they get along.

You have 39.37% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.