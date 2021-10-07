In Guadeloupe, hospitals victims of sabotage

The Pointe-à-Pitre University Hospital, September 3, 2021. CARLA BERNHARDT / AFP

Waste oil in offices, sticks in locks and “Malicious acts” : the health authorities of the department of Guadeloupe denounced, Wednesday, October 6, “Acts of sabotage” within health establishments, in the midst of fierce debates on compulsory vaccination.

People “Carry out acts of sabotage inside establishments”, declared, during the weekly update on the health situation, the director general of the regional health agency (ARS) of Guadeloupe, Valérie Denux. “They dumped used oil in the human resources departments of the CHU [de Pointe-à-Pitre] the last days ; they put glue in the locks; they block certain accesses ”, she detailed, believing that these actions entail “Disorganization or even loss of opportunities for patients”.

"I understand that we can express ourselves", added Mme Denux, but there, these are really reprehensible acts [qui] can put you in danger ".





The debate on the health pass and the vaccination obligation is virulent in the archipelago, the social protest being expressed even in health establishments, in particular at the CHU of Pointe-à-Pitre, where the staff remains overwhelmingly unvaccinated.

“Verbal and physical assault”

In a motion dated Saturday, the doctors of the medical commission of the establishment of the hospital denounce “Verbal and physical assault”. “The challenge to the law on compulsory vaccination in healthcare establishments, intended to protect patients who come to entrust us with their health, cannot justify the obstacles to movement inside the establishment and malicious acts. towards caregivers going to the bedside ”, they write. They call for an end to these actions, in order to be able to “Give care in serenity”.

According to the prefect of Guadeloupe, Alexandre Rochatte, procedures “Are in progress, with complaints filed by the establishments concerned”.

The vaccination rate in the department remains relatively low with less than 44% of adults first vaccinated, according to health authorities. At the same time, indicators are improving in the archipelago, which is due to begin a first phase of deconfinement on October 8.

In Guadeloupe, more than 800 people have died in hospital since the start of the epidemic, including 525 since the start of the fourth wave, according to the ARS.