In Guinea, the junta appoints Mohamed Béavogui as transitional prime minister

A month after coming to power following a putsch, the new transitional president in the Republic of Guinea, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, appointed, on Wednesday October 6, Mohamed Béavogui, a development veteran with no government experience, to the post. Prime Minister. Colonel Doumbouya, commander of the special forces who overthrew Alpha Condé on September 5, thus keeps his promise to appoint a civilian prime minister, a personality far removed from domestic politics and little suspect of participation in the internal quarrels of recent years.

68-year-old Mohamed Béavogui, who was “Former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, is appointed Prime Minister of the transition, head of government”, according to the decree read Wednesday evening on public television. Since the putsch, the one who was sworn in as transitional president on Friday has promised to bring together Guineans, beyond political or ethnic affiliations.





Mr. Béavogui is the son of a diplomat from Macenta, in Forest Guinea (southern region of the country) and the nephew by his mother of Diallo Telli, first secretary general of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), died in 1977 at the Boiro camp, a prison symbol of the repressive regime of “Father of independence” Guinean, Sékou Touré. An engineering graduate in Russia, an expert in agricultural development financing and risk management, he has held several positions of responsibility, in the private sector or in international institutions, including in the UN system.

“Refoundation of the State”

The junta said it would return power to civilians after elections at the end of a transition period. During this transitional period, she says she wants to proceed to a “Re-foundation of the state”, draft a new Constitution, fight against corruption, reform the electoral system and organize elections. But it has still not set the duration of this transition or specified the political content of its plans.

The new head of government will have to propose ministers to Colonel Doumbouya and, “Within a period not exceeding thirty days” after the appointment of ministers, submit to him “The action plan” government, have the ” charter “, a sort of fundamental act of the transition published on September 27. The government and its head answer entirely to Colonel Doumbouya, who approves the names proposed as ministers and can dismiss them, just like the head of government. The government “Executes and leads the policy of the Nation defined by the president of the transition”, says the charter. In addition, no member of the transitional institutions will be able to present themselves “Neither in the national elections nor in the local elections which will be organized to mark the end of the transition”.

The Community of West African States (ECOWAS), worried about the instability and the contagion effect of coups d’état, called for presidential and legislative elections within six months. It decided to freeze the financial assets of the members of the junta and their families and to ban them from traveling. But experts agree that Colonel Doumbouya seems determined to take the time to carry out his projects.

