in Israel, the encouraging effects of the third dose of vaccine

The first country in the world to have launched its third-dose vaccine campaign, Israel has seen its epidemic situation improve markedly since this summer, when the number of contaminations exploded with the spread of the Delta variant.

Like several European countries, France has started administering a third dose of anti-Covid vaccine to the most vulnerable people. In Israel, the vaccination campaign for this third dose began on August 1, to deal with the spread of the Delta variant.

First open to people aged 60 and over, the minimum age for recall has been gradually lowered. All eligible residents of the Hebrew state are now invited to have this third dose injected, including adolescents from the age of 12.

This decision, then unprecedented in the world, was thought by the authorities as a way to fight against a resumption of the epidemic, boosted by the Delta variant, and seems to be bearing fruit.

Almost 40% of people in Israel received three doses

In September, the number of new daily cases in Israel approached or indeed exceeded the 11,000 mark, falling to 3,119 as of October 6. The number of serious patients is now 472, down from 759 on August 30, according to figures from the Israeli Ministry of Health.

Currently, more than 3.6 million people have already received a third dose of the vaccine in Israel, nearly 40% of the population. In detail, more than 80% of 70-79s have been triple vaccinated, nearly 40% of 20-29 year olds. The rate is close to 70% among more than 90%, according to figures released on October 6.





Out of 100,000 inhabitants aged 60 or over, there are now about 132 serious cases among the unvaccinated, and only two on average among triple vaccinated. For those who have received one or two doses, the number of serious cases rises to 21. Same observation on the number of deaths: in this same group, 5.2 people who die from Covid-19 are not vaccinated, against 0 , 2 in those who received all three doses.

“30 times more protection than if you are not vaccinated”

“Despite many cases of contamination, the third dose has managed to slow down the number of serious cases and there, we are starting to see a reduction in contamination and also a reduction in these cases”, detailed Professor Cyrille Cohen, director of the laboratory immunotherapy at Bar Ilan University in Tel Aviv, at the microphone of 8 p.m. on TF1 this Wednesday.

“Over the last few weeks, there have been 70 deaths: 52 people who were not vaccinated at all, 16 who had received two doses, and only two with three doses (…) The booster protects 30 times more than if we are not vaccinated and 7 times more than if we have received two doses, “he adds in the columns of the Parisian.

If the administration of a third dose seems to have played to stem a third wave, other factors, such as the weather or the introduction of the sanitary pass, may also explain it. Encouraged by the figures, the Israeli authorities decided on Wednesday to lift the health pass for outdoor activities, as well as in swimming pools.

