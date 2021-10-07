In Istanbul, this stray dog ​​is the star of public transport

TURKEY – Istanbul transport users have grown accustomed in recent weeks to traveling alongside a stray dog. Boji, as he has been called, spends his days wandering the corridors of the subway, so much so that he has become a real star, as you can see in our video at the top of the article.
This street dog has become a recurring sight on the ferries, buses and subways of the largest city in Europe. He likes to make long journeys, up to 30 kilometers on a normal weekday.
At least 29 stations visited every day!
Istanbul city officials implanted an electronic chip in the dog to record its movements. It turns out that Boji goes through at least 29 subway stations a day.
Istanbul residents enjoy seeing him on their regular trips and frequently take photos of him for posting on social media.
On Twitter, the dog is already followed by 60,000 followers since the creation of his account last September. This video of him on the Bosphorus has been viewed over 1.2 million times since October 2.
For Aylin Erol, head of customer relations at Metro Istanbul, it’s as if Boji knows exactly where he is going. “JI think he loves Istanbul and loves to travel, she explains, praising the incredible discipline of this dog. “When the door is open you have to let people out first, he knows this rule very well. There are yellow lines at the entrance to the doors of our trains. So he waits outside the lines like the other passengers and after everyone is out he gets on the train and he has a special seat. ”
Data collected by his tracker shows that historic streetcar lines are Boji’s favorite. Officials named him Boji because he likes to travel on the central part of the wagon when taking the subway. “Boji” translates to the English word “bogie”, which refers to the undercarriage of a train.
