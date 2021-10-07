In Istanbul, this stray dog ​​is the star of public transport

TURKEY – Istanbul transport users have grown accustomed in recent weeks to traveling alongside a stray dog. Boji, as he has been called, spends his days wandering the corridors of the subway, so much so that he has become a real star, as you can see in our video at the top of the article.

This street dog has become a recurring sight on the ferries, buses and subways of the largest city in Europe. He likes to make long journeys, up to 30 kilometers on a normal weekday.

At least 29 stations visited every day!

Istanbul city officials implanted an electronic chip in the dog to record its movements. It turns out that Boji goes through at least 29 subway stations a day.

Istanbul residents enjoy seeing him on their regular trips and frequently take photos of him for posting on social media.

On Twitter, the dog is already followed by 60,000 followers since the creation of his account last September. This video of him on the Bosphorus has been viewed over 1.2 million times since October 2.