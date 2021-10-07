in Kabul, misery forces Afghans to consider the unthinkable

In a few weeks, the Taliban seizure of power in Afghanistan plunged part of the population into the most terrible misery. The humanitarian crisis “only gets worse” alerted her responsible in the country of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), Wednesday 6 October. In the streets of Kabul, some are reduced to considering the most terrible sacrifices: a couple confides to France 2 having agreed to sell their baby to feed their other child.

“A person offered to buy our child”, confides the father. “We have become so poor that we have to come to terms with it”. This mason and his wife had fled their region for the Afghan capital hoping that it would not be taken by the Taliban. They live in a makeshift camp, with no income.







In a market, another father tries to sell all the household appliances of his family, like his refrigerator anyway empty. “It’s to be able to buy flour for bread”, he explains. At home, his wife explains that their children did not have a meal that day “only sweet tea”.

This situation can be explained in particular by the freezing of assets held by the Central Bank of Afghanistan abroad, a sanction against the new regime. The Taliban responded by imposing restrictions on bank withdrawals, limited to 170 euros per week. In the crowd in front of a bank, some Afghans explain that civil servants no longer receive their salaries.

Humanitarian aid, on which 18 million Afghans depend, no longer arrives, and the country’s new masters are focusing on security and the fight against attacks. Poverty and fear drive many Afghans to flee abroad. Every day hundreds of people wait in front of the embassy in Kabul to try to obtain a visa.