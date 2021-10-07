in New Caledonia, an epidemic more deadly than expected

The Covid-19 epidemic, which has struck New Caledonia for a month, has already caused the death of 185 people, a figure higher than expected due to comorbidities and the low immunity of the population, experts have estimated.

On September 6, three local cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 were detected. A month later, the counters show 8,860 cases, more than 300 people hospitalized including 59 in intensive care and 185 dead for a population of about 280,000 people.

“The virus attacked a population that was not immune, poorly vaccinated and who did not practice barrier gestures,” observes Joël Kamblock, cardiologist and member of a Covid-19 medical collective.

New Caledonia has experienced two periods of confinement in March-April 2020 and 2021 and the archipelago had so far managed to remain free from Covid.

Less than 30% of the eligible population was vaccinated when in August the virus circulated quietly and many marriages with large gatherings were celebrated as every year.





Despite strict population containment, the mortality curve is about 40% higher than scientists’ forecasts.

“We realize that we are on proportions (of deaths) which are more important in New Caledonia. It was a surprise, even if the doctors mentioned that the country was more vulnerable”, declared in New Caledonia. The 1st, Morgan Mangeas, specialist in epidemiological modeling at the IRD (Research Institute for Development).

The high mortality is in fact also attributable to the poor health of Caledonians, and particularly of Oceanic communities, both the main victims of the epidemic and more reluctant to vaccination.

In New Caledonia, 67.3% of the population is overweight or obese (37%) and nearly 50,000 people are in long illness, including 15,000 due to diabetes.

“Obesity causes a constellation of pathologies such as diabetes, tension, respiratory failure and sleep apnea, and each of them is a factor of comorbidity”, explains Dr. Joël Kamblock, who further notes that Pacific Islanders’ community lifestyles facilitate the spread of the virus.

On Thursday, the Caledonian government announced an “adaptation” of the confinement and the implementation of the health pass from October 11, due to the decline in the incidence rate and the increase in the vaccination rate (41.16% of the total population).