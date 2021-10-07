in the Canaries, the spectacular and long eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano

Since September 19, molten lava has been gushing uninterruptedly from Cumbre Vieja, on the Spanish island of La Palma, in the Canary archipelago. The eruption disrupts the lives of the inhabitants and the landscape of the island.

Its last awakening dates back to 1971. Fifty years later, Cumbre Vieja, on the Spanish island of La Palma in the Canaries, is in eruption. The volcano woke up on September 19. Since then, its lava gushes and flows almost without stopping. A thick blackish smoke emerges from it and covers the surrounding villages with ashes. For the second time this Thursday, October 7, local authorities were forced to close La Palma airport because of the ashes that are piling up on the runways. Scientifically, it is impossible to predict when the volcano will go back to sleep. Some experts believe the rash could last for several more weeks.

Over 1,000 buildings of all types were completely destroyed and around 6,000 people were evacuated. The eruption, the images of which are impressive (see our slideshow below) did not injure or die. Over 90% of the island even lives normally. The island of La Palma has gained some 30 hectares over the sea, created by the solidification of the lava that flows into the ocean. This lava, which has already covered 400 hectares, could however take six to nine months to cool. While waiting for this mountain to calm down, the inhabitants, destitute, get annoyed or even worry. In this island which lives mainly from tourism and the cultivation of bananas, the inhabitants wait for Cumbre Vieja to calm down to resume an (almost) normal life at the foot of the volcano.



