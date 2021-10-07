In the Netherlands, the “biggest in the world” diminished

Even in the country of world champions in size, it is not so easy to be tall, assure the Dutch who have come together in a club to no longer feel marginalized.

A recent report by the Dutch Central Statistical Office (CBS) according to which the population, whose average size has grown steadily in the twentieth century, is starting to shrink could thus be regarded by some as good news.

“I always had trouble with my height (…), I felt like an outsider,” tells AFP from the height of her meter 90 Helen Keuken, 57, president of the Klub Lange Mensen (Club des tall people).

According to the members of this association reserved for people measuring at least 1m90 for men and 1m80 for women, there are not so many advantages to dominating the rest of the world.

Meeting people of the same height, facing similar issues – from clothing to interior design – was therefore a “revelation,” Keuken said during a meeting at a bar in the city. town of Aalsmeer, southwest of Amsterdam.

“Now I have the feeling that I have found my place,” she adds.

“Here, we do not need to bend down, we can discuss by looking each other straight in the eye,” notes from the top of his 2m11 Rob Leur-Kout, secretary of the club.

Growing up in the Netherlands is, however, more and more common, they observe.

– Welfare state and food-

“When I walk (…), I see young people who are really taller than me. And who have no problem with that”, testifies Ms. Keuken.

But the Dutch, while still the tallest in the world, are shrinking nonetheless, according to official statistics.

A 19-year-old Dutchman is today on average 1829, one centimeter smaller than the generation born in 1980. A 19-year-old Dutchwoman is on average 1m693, or 1.4 cm shorter than those born in 1980.





It is harder to explain why the average height of the Dutch is shrinking today than to determine why they have grown so tall, so quickly, according to Gert Stulp of the Faculty of Behavioral and Social Sciences at the University of Groningen – who moreover itself measures two meters.

At the start of the 19th century, the Dutch were small by European standards, and they did not begin to move up in the rankings until the 1840s, with the generation born in the 1950s then becoming the largest in the world. world.

For Mr. Stulp, the welfare state as well as the Dutch diet explain this rapid growth.

“If a country gets richer, if it has better health care, better nutrition and less disease, the size of its population increases,” he explains.

– Immigration and new diet –

“The Dutch drink a lot of milk, which has also contributed to their height,” he adds.

On the other hand, he says he is “not convinced” by the widely used theory of natural selection, according to which the older Dutch have more children than the younger ones, their children then repeating the pattern.

As for the reduction in size now observed, its main cause is linked to immigration, according to the national statistics body and Mr Stulp.

Immigrants from non-European countries are often smaller. But this factor does not explain everything: growth in height is also stagnating among the Dutch whose parents and grandparents were born in the Netherlands.

“This could be a signal (…) of a change in diet, perhaps we have a less healthy diet”, advances the scientist Gert Stulp, pointing the finger at fast food and food too rich in sugars.

He also raises the possibility that humans may have reached a biological limit. A similar stabilization has occurred in other European countries, while Americans have also started to shrink.

Without regret, underlines in Klub Lange Mensen Nico Verhoef, 66 years old and more than two meters high. “I don’t see a lot of advantages in my size. Except when I find myself in a crowd: my wife can then find me more easily!”