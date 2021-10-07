In the UK, Brexit is blamed for shortages

Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images
UNITED KINGDOM – Supermarket shelves struggle to fill, gas stations remain empty, thousands of pigs are slaughtered due to lack of butchers, poultry industry fears it will not be able to meet demand at Christmas … In the UK, shortages have been piling up for several weeks due to a lack of truck drivers to get products to consumers and a lack of manpower, often in low-skilled sectors.
Blame it on Brexit, explains Elvire Fabry, senior researcher specializing in trade policies at the Jacques Delors Institute. Leaving the country from the European Union (EU) resulted in “a loss of attractiveness for drivers since the activity has become more expensive and less fluid. The application of the hard Brexit, with the end of the single market and freedom of movement, has made routes to the United Kingdom much less profitable ”, she explains.
To this is added “the choice of the United Kingdom to restrict the granting of visas. The workforce that left the country during the confinements has not been able to return because it is often foreign, which gives rise to a significant loss of activity in certain areas ”. This is particularly the case in agriculture, catering, or the road sector. In the latter, the lack of manpower is structural, but Brexit has amplified the phenomenon. Now, there is a shortage of 100,000 drivers in the country.
Faced with this blockage, Boris Johnson’s government had to at least temporarily relax its immigration line, granting 10,500 temporary work visas. With varying degrees of success: in the road sector, only 27 drivers have applied for 300 visas available …
No government anticipation
However, warns Aurélien Antoine, university professor of law and director of the Brexit Observatory, be careful not to “Brexit bashing”. If this has impacts on shortages, the post-pandemic economic recovery must also be highlighted. All over the world, similar phenomena are observed in certain fields such as toys and cars, this because of insufficiently sustained production combined with a sharp rise in prices.
Regarding heavy truck drivers, the pandemic remains an important factor since the training centers had to be closed during the months of confinement, preventing the arrival on the job market of new truckers.
It is therefore the combination of Brexit and Covid-19 that led the United Kingdom to the shortage. But if the second has been designated as the cause of the problems for a year and a half, “now that the economy is picking up, we can see the impact of Brexit more clearly”, judge Elvire Fabry. Because the consequences of the withdrawal from the EU were simply not anticipated.
The British government has made “a political management of Brexit focused on the Global britain (action plan on the place of the United Kingdom in the world, editor’s note) and the take back control (regain control), a strategy completely disconnected from economic reality ”, analyzes the researcher. The rhetoric based on the fight against immigration and the end of the free movement of Europeans has forgotten the latter’s “key role” in the functioning of the British economy. “Migration policy has been manipulated to lead to Brexit, without thinking about the consequences. However, the risks were clear ”, confirms Antoine Aurélien, also author of Brexit, an English story (Dalloz, 2020)
Boris Johnson opportunist
For his part, Boris Johnson justified himself at the Conservative Party convention organized from Sunday 3 to Wednesday 6 October, arguing that the country’s economy is currently in full transition. He wants to move from a “broken system” based on “low wages, low growth, low skills and low productivity, all made possible and facilitated by uncontrolled immigration”, to a post-Brexit economy with “high wages ”and“ high qualifications ”will be the pillars.
Antoine Aurélien remains doubtful for the moment. “In principle, we can hope that what the Prime Minister says is true, and that entrepreneurs increase wages by 20%, as some have already done. We will have to see in the long term, ”he believes. But according to the teacher-researcher, Boris Johnson is for the moment only “proof of opportunism. He never mentioned this aspect in his programs ”.
And its will to transition the economy could take a long time, explains Elvire Fabry: “It will be difficult to implement overnight, especially if there is no inflection of policy. migratory. ” For Aurélien Antoine, this transition period could even last ten years. “This is the time it took to stabilize the economy after the United Kingdom entered the European Economic Community in 1972, effective in 1973,” he recalls.
From there to speak of a new “winter of discontent”, this episode of 1978-1979 when major strikes shook the country, as some media and political personalities evoke? “Impatience is likely to set in,” admits Elvire Fabre. However, Antoine Aurélien wants to be less pessimistic: “The country is experiencing a lack of supply, it is not a problem of social origin as during these major strikes. But next winter, if the government fails to improve the situation, perhaps discontent could be expressed. ” For now, the British are mostly hoping to have their turkey on the Christmas table.
