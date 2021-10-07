In the UK, Brexit is blamed for shortages

Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images Some of the shelves in supermarkets are empty, like here in London on September 19, 2021.

UNITED KINGDOM – Supermarket shelves struggle to fill, gas stations remain empty, thousands of pigs are slaughtered due to lack of butchers, poultry industry fears it will not be able to meet demand at Christmas … In the UK, shortages have been piling up for several weeks due to a lack of truck drivers to get products to consumers and a lack of manpower, often in low-skilled sectors.

Blame it on Brexit, explains Elvire Fabry, senior researcher specializing in trade policies at the Jacques Delors Institute. Leaving the country from the European Union (EU) resulted in “a loss of attractiveness for drivers since the activity has become more expensive and less fluid. The application of the hard Brexit, with the end of the single market and freedom of movement, has made routes to the United Kingdom much less profitable ”, she explains.

To this is added “the choice of the United Kingdom to restrict the granting of visas. The workforce that left the country during the confinements has not been able to return because it is often foreign, which gives rise to a significant loss of activity in certain areas ”. This is particularly the case in agriculture, catering, or the road sector. In the latter, the lack of manpower is structural, but Brexit has amplified the phenomenon. Now, there is a shortage of 100,000 drivers in the country.

Faced with this blockage, Boris Johnson’s government had to at least temporarily relax its immigration line, granting 10,500 temporary work visas. With varying degrees of success: in the road sector, only 27 drivers have applied for 300 visas available …

No government anticipation

However, warns Aurélien Antoine, university professor of law and director of the Brexit Observatory, be careful not to “Brexit bashing”. If this has impacts on shortages, the post-pandemic economic recovery must also be highlighted. All over the world, similar phenomena are observed in certain fields such as toys and cars, this because of insufficiently sustained production combined with a sharp rise in prices.

Regarding heavy truck drivers, the pandemic remains an important factor since the training centers had to be closed during the months of confinement, preventing the arrival on the job market of new truckers.