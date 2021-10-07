Independent investigators say they identified the Zodiac killer, who terrorized San Francisco in the 1960s

A group of 40 independent investigators claim the serial killer is Gary Francis Poste, a man who died in 2018. But the FBI still believes the case remains unsolved.

It is over 50 years old. Would it finally be resolved? This is what a group of 40 independent investigators (journalists, soldiers, etc.) affirms. According to them, the “zodiac killer”, which plagued the San Francisco area in the late 1960s, is a certain Gary Francis Poste. However, the police never caught him and the man died in 2018.

For its part, the FBI specifies that the case remains unsolved, saying “have no new information to share at the moment”, raise the San Francisco Chronicle. the local media had been the recipient of letters sent by the murderer, accused of killing five people and injuring two others in California.





The investigative team, who calls themselves Case Breakers, defend their theory on the basis of several factors, “notably the similarity between the photos of their suspect and a robot portrait of the Zodiac made by the police in 1969, in particular with what appear to be identical scars on the forehead, and on anagrams which they claim reveal the name of their suspect “.

They also claim to have proof that their suspect killed Cheri Jo Bates, a woman murdered in Riverside in 1966 whom some have attributed to the Zodiac. But that theory was denied in August by Riverside police.