INFO EUROPE 1 – Death of Etienne Mougeotte, former director of information for Europe 1 and director of TF1

Étienne Mougeotte, former director of information for Europe 1, died Thursday at the age of 81, Europe 1 learned from the family of the deceased. The journalist had been number 2 of TF1 for more than 20 years, alongside Patrick Le Lay.

He had released, last February, his autobiography, Powers, story of a career lived in the heart of the media. Étienne Mougeotte, TF1 number 2 for 20 years and also TF1 news director, died Thursday at the age of 81, Europe 1 learned from the journalist’s family. The one that the general public knew especially as an executive of TF1 had retired in 2018 at the age of 78 years.





“An exceptional flair”, greets Villeneuve

“Étienne Mougeotte is 60 years in the history of the media, both radio and television,” said Charles Villeneuve, a great voice in Europe 1. “What guided him first of all, it was his common sense and his keen sense of current affairs, whether French or international. He was the very prototype of a journalist with exceptional flair. We were largely influenced by him and in our profession and in terms of life itself. It’s a whole story, a success story, which disappears with it. “

Born in Charente in 1940, Étienne Mougeotte began his long career in the newspaper Paris-Normandy before getting closer to radio and living a rich adventure at Europe 1, where he notably launched the Press Club as director of information from 1974.

Past director of JDD after 1981, the journalist joined the TF1 group and became number 2 for Patrick Le Lay for twenty years, between 1987 and 2007. He then took on the post of managing director of Figaro then Radio Classique until 2018.