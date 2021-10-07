Intel is back, the era of AMD is over

For the CEO of Intel, the processors Alder Lake and Sapphire Rapids will whistle the end of the recreation for AMD.

Since mid-February, Intel has a new CEO: Pat Gelsinger. The latter replaced Bob Swan. In an interview with CRN, the company boss said the Alder Lake and Sapphire Rapids processors will score ” the return “ from Intel and implicitly, that it would come at the expense of AMD.

Here are the words used by Pat Gelsinger: “The period when people could say, ‘Hey, [AMD] is leader ”is therefore over. We are back with a very precise vision of what it takes to be a leader in all spheres: leader in products, leader in packaging [de puces], process leader, software leader, undisputed leader in new critical workloads like artificial intelligence, […] power and performance, and again on the ecosystem. This is what we will do with aggressive actions and programs over the next two years. “

Further in the interview, the CEO of Intel specifies: “We have a market share of around 80%. You are not 80% if you do not provide customer satisfaction […]. Granted, AMD has done a solid job over the past couple of years. We’re not going to deny the good work they’ve done, but things will change with Alder Lake and Sapphire Rapids. “

The return of Intel… until the arrival of Zen 4 processors?

Of course, it is not surprising that the CEO of a company like Intel says such things and displays such ambitions; it remains to be seen whether they will materialize.

We will be fixed fairly quickly on consumer processors; Alder Lake fleas are landing in a few weeks. What is certain is that these processors will put Intel ahead of AMD in terms of PCIe 5.0 and DDR5. In addition, we are curious to see what gives their hybrid architecture combining two types of CPU cores, especially for laptops. Keep in mind, however, that Intel’s first attempt with Lakefield was not a great success, even if the situation seems much more favorable this time, both technologically and logistically.

In fact, according to Raja Koduri, who of course preaches for his parish, Alder Lake represents the biggest change to x86 architecture in over ten years. In addition, this range could be able to compete with AMD solutions but also to position itself against ARM chips.

In addition, on the server side, Sapphire Rapids processors could effectively allow Intel to continue its reconquest against AMD’s EPYC chips, which began with Ice Lake-SP. With a downside, however: the EPYC Genoa generation which is on the horizon and which will introduce 96-core / 192-thread processors under Zen 4 architecture, capable of handling 12 channels of DDR5 memory.

Intel’s offensive in the dedicated GPU market

Finally, although not mentioned by Pat Gelsigner, 2022 will also see the launch of Arc Alchemist dedicated GPUs and HPC solutions. It will of course be necessary to gauge the performance of the consumer range before making a decision, but the shortage which has affected the sector for several months is likely to make Intel’s graphics cards the ideal GPUs; subject to a substantial offer, that goes without saying.

Source: CRN via TechPowerUp, Tom’s Hardware US