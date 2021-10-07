“International” mobilization against the health pass and the vaccine obligation

The fight against the health pass and the vaccination obligation is far from weakening. This Thursday, several trade unions met, in front of the University Hospital of Point-à-Pitre, Fort-de-France and Cayenne. Firefighters, health professionals and social workers will be there.

Ansanm nou ka lité, ansanm nou ké gannyé!

This is the slogan of the trade unionists, who lead the fight against government directives, while Paris intends to impose vaccination against Covid-19, on several trades, including health professionals, or even firefighters.

On this Thursday, October 7, “international day of struggle”, the representative organizations of employees from Guadeloupe, Martinique and Guyana are joining forces to fiercely oppose the application of the corresponding law, which dates from August 5, 2021.

Many of them call their members to large gatherings: in front of the CHU of Pointe-à-Pitre / Les Abymes (FO-SDIS, SDAS-FO, CGTG Santé et Action Sociale, UGTG), in front of the CHU of Fort-de- France (CDMT, CGTM, UGTM, USAM, Convergences IDE 972 Union Syndicale des Midwives, FO Santé), and in front of the Cayenne University Hospital (UTG, CDTG Saint-Laurent).

A mobilization in the name of freedom

Today, to continue to practice their profession, doctors, caregivers, firefighters and social professionals must have full vaccination status. And from now on, if they do not respect this obligation, their contract is suspended.

After a good number of demonstrations, the union activists take it up a notch: they will be heard in all the territories of the Antilles-Guyana, simultaneously, with the aim of putting an end to the “liberticidal law“. They judge the requirements of the state and local health authorities.”unfair“; all the more so after the heavy work done, during the health crisis.





Everyone will mobilize this Thursday, name “of the right to life, to health in the service of the people and to freedom“.

The LKP at the heart of the struggle

the Liyannaj Kont Pwofitasyon (LKP) invites Guadeloupe to come together.

According to this movement, at the origin of the general strike of 2009, the virus is not the only one responsible for the more than 500 deaths to be deplored, in the archipelago, during the fourth wave of the coronavirus epidemic. The working conditions and the consequences of the CHU fire “were never taken into consideration and deprived the population of technical resources and personnel”.

The activists add that, if the Guadeloupe population is in poor health, this is due to junk food, as well as to the poisoning of water, land, the environment and people, by the chlordecone molecule. Evils for which the State is held responsible by the LKP.

Note that another demonstration is also planned, Saturday, October 9, at the town hall of Anse-Bertrand, the only town in Guadeloupe where the strike of territorial agents (which reached its peak from March to May 2021) is still ongoing. topicality.