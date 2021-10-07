iOS 15.1 will bring the missing new features

The update to iOS 15.1 should bring new features that are not yet present on the new iPhones.

For several years, Apple has made a habit of releasing its mobile operating system in several stages. The new iPhones always benefit from the latest version natively, but it generally lacks some of the new features promised during the big smartphone presentation conference. It is then necessary to wait for the first update of iOS to benefit from it. This year is no exception.





iOS 15.1 beta 3: ProRes functions are coming

The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max notably had to do without the support of the ProRes video function in the iOS camera application. It should be noted that we are talking here only of support in Apple’s default application, third-party publishers could already update their applications to take advantage of it.

With the beta 3 of iOS 15.1, Apple finally allows to use ProRes in video mode on the Camera application. To do this, you have to go to the phone settings, in the camera options and select the Apple ProRes format.

It takes a lot of storage

Apple had warned by limiting the function on the iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB, the ProRes function consumes a lot of storage. We are talking about 6 GB per minute in 4K with HDR enabled and 1.7 GB per minute in HD.

This is due to Apple’s use, without any option, of the ProRes 422HQ format. Other ProRes formats offered by Apple to professionals consume less storage. A future evolution of the system will perhaps allow to select the format.

Automatic macro mode can be deactivated

One of the painful points encountered with using the iPhone 13 Pro’s camera is its automatic macro mode. You want to shoot a document up close, and the camera automatically switches to macro mode, while the wide-angle lens was perfectly sufficient for the shot you wanted.

With iOS 15.1, Apple now allows you to choose whether you want to have this automatic switch or not.