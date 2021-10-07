Ireland joins landmark global tax reform deal

Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe on the second day of an EU summit in Brussels on June 25, 2021. POOL / REUTERS

This was one of the last key steps in a major global tax reform negotiated under the auspices of the OECD and which has regained momentum with the coming to power of US President Joe Biden. The Irish government agreed to raise its corporate tax rate on Thursday (October 7th) for Dublin to join the global tax reform agreement, removing one of the last obstacles to the project’s success.

Hours later, the Estonian government made the same announcement, leaving Hungary as the only OECD country outside the agreement. “This will not change anything for most Estonian companies, and will only affect subsidiaries of large multinationals” established in the country, said Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in a statement.

After “Detailed discussions, the government approved my recommendation that Ireland join the international consensus” on taxation, Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said at a press conference.

“This is a very important step” in global reform, explained the finance minister. To reach a compromise, the text of the agreement now speaks of a corporate tax at the minimum effective rate of 15%, and no longer of“At least 15%”, he added, wording that Dublin was opposed to because it left the door open to future hikes.

Remain “an attractive destination”

After months of blocking, Irish leaders, whose country has a 12.5% ​​corporate tax rate, one of the lowest in the world, on Wednesday increased statements suggesting that they were close to 'a compromise.





The historic agreement announced in July under the patronage of the OECD and signed by 134 countries would be binding on multinationals with at least 750 million euros in turnover, including many large technology groups.

Mr Donohoe on Thursday hailed an agreement that thus brings “Certainty” and which according to him allows Dublin to remain “An attractive destination” for companies.

At a time when countries are looking for funds to restore their public finances damaged by the pandemic, this reform intends to fight against the tax avoidance of multinationals, mostly American, which register in countries with the lowest rates. of taxation.

By signing this compromise, Dublin is shaking up its low-tax economic model which has enabled it to attract many multinationals, in particular technological or pharmaceutical giants, which have registered their European headquarters there.

According to a survey commissioned by The Irish Times, a large part of the Irish were in favor of maintaining the corporate tax rate at 12.5%, which has enabled the country to experience rapid economic growth over the past twenty years.

“Patching up rich countries”

The deal drew criticism from the organization Oxfam, which lamented Thursday that “What could have been a historic deal to end the era of tax havens becomes a tinkering of rich countries instead”.

“The proposal for a tax rate [minimum] global set at 15% will largely serve the rich countries and increase inequalities. The G7 and the European Union will recover two thirds of the new tax revenues but the poorest countries only 3% whereas they represent more than a third of the world population ”, lamented Susana Ruiz, head of tax policies at Oxfam.

the “Inclusive framework” of the OECD, an expanded format that brings together 139 countries, is meeting on Friday to try to ratify the final parameters of the reform, before a ministerial meeting of G20 countries next week. The objective is for the reform to be implemented by 2023.

