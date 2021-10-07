Is Far Cry 6 a real revolution? Our test video to find out everything

Years after Far Cry 5, Ubisoft is doing it again and for once, leaves the American campaign against the wilderness of an exotic island. A return to basics that many players were waiting for and which has just been scrutinized by the editorial staff.

After taking us to the Himalayan mountains in Far Cry 4 and then to Montana in Far Cry 5, Far Cry 6 will return to the roots of the series, the ones that greatly popularized it: the tropical jungle. For the occasion, the player will therefore set his feet on Yara Island, a tropical piece of land that had everything to be heavenly. Except that…

Except that in reality the country is dominated by Anton Castillo, a ruthless dictator that you must have seen in a number of trailers. It must be said that he is the real star of the game since he is played by Giancarlo Esposito, the terrifying Gus Fring in Breaking Bad: the player will play Dani Jojas, a man or a woman who will take up arms to lead the revolution.





From the scenario to the gameplay, including the content of this open-world, the progress of the hero, the soundtrack but also the pure and hard technique, Here is our video opinion on one of Ubisoft’s major titles at the end of the year, or even its biggest short game of 2021. So, a successful comeback?

Remember that Far Cry 6 has been available since today on a whole bunch of platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series and Xbox One. You just have to choose.