Is it really dangerous for your health to refrain from sneezing?

As winter approaches and during a pandemic, more and more people are sneezing. Many people hold back for fear of being noticed in a public space. The practice is dangerous for health: we explain why.

With the gradual arrival of winter, bad weather, and lower and lower temperatures, it is a gesture that you may repeat regularly. If sneezing is a natural “reflex” gesture of our body, many are those who do not hesitate to pinch their nose to cut short the mimicry (perhaps avoiding being noticed in public).

Sneezing is however essential: it has this objective, known to all, to expel what is inside the nose. Beyond this essential mission, refraining from sneezing can have potentially serious consequences for the body. “For the sake of decorum, we sometimes withhold a sneeze. However, on rare occasions it can lead to potentially serious complications,” said Dr Sudip Das, a doctor at Leicester University Hospital in the UK, in a report. study published in 2018 in the journal BMJ Case Reports.

What does our body risk?

Questioned by our colleagues from West France, Dr Jean-Michel Klein, vice-president of the National Union of Physicians Specializing in Otorhinolaryngology (Snorl) explains that holding back a sneeze can cause infection. It “can also have consequences on the orbit of a patient and cause edema of the eye, but also cause severe headaches, nosebleeds and even meningeal syndromes”, describes the scientist.





The eardrums can also be impacted by this practice, due in part to the air pressure. The eustachian tubes (tubes that maintain constant and equal pressure between the two eardrums) can be severely damaged. As the pressure is seriously disturbed, there may indeed be risks of hearing loss.

Preventing from sneezing can thus impact a whole list of organs that scientists have listed: diaphragm, blood vessels, eye … In the worst case scenario, “holding back a sneeze can even cause a vessel to rupture. blood in the brain due to the momentary rise in blood pressure, thus causing death, “said in 2018, at the microphone of Europe 1, Doctor Gérald Kierzek, emergency doctor.

What advice for sneezing well?

To put it simply, do not hold back! “Holding back a sneeze isn’t necessarily a good thing. What you really need to avoid is blocking the air by pinching your nose and keeping your mouth shut. People should keep in mind that sneezing is a natural reflex and it is not bad for the body “, explained Jean-Michel Klein.

We must of course place our hands or elbow in front of the mouth to prevent any spread of germs in our direct environment. And for good reason: a postilion evacuated during a sneeze can be propelled at a speed of 50 km / h, 9 meters away according to the website passportsanté.com.