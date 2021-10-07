Is the electricity bill increasing less in France than elsewhere in Europe?

THE CHEKING PROCESS – In the midst of soaring energy prices, Secretary of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune says France is doing better than its neighbors thanks to nuclear power. Is he right ?

THE QUESTION. Asked Tuesday on Europe 1 on the current jump in energy prices, including electricity, Clément Beaune assured that French consumers were less affected than their neighbors. “Our electricity bill is increasing less in France than elsewhere», Declared the Secretary of State for European Affairs.

And he says it would be thanks to nuclear power, the source of nearly 70% of French electricity production. “France has a considerable advantage, it is nuclear power, (…) which makes it possible to limit the increase (in prices)“, who “is much lower than in Italy, Spain, Germany“, he added. Is Clément Beaune’s observation correct? And is it actually linked to the preponderance of nuclear power in France?

CHECKS. According to figures from the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), the annual bill of French households subscribing to a regulated electricity tariff from EDF has steadily increased in recent years.