Israeli court clears way for Jewish prayers on Mosque Plaza

Can Jews pray on the Esplanade des Mosques? Yes but in “silence», Ruled this week an Israeli court, questioning decades of status quo on this emblematic place of Jerusalem, at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This decision caused an uproar among Palestinians and Muslim countries, for whom it is a “violationOf Islam’s third holiest site, home to the Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa Mosque. The Jews call the site Temple Mount, considered the holiest place in Judaism that hosted the two temples once built by the Hebrews.

Read alsoIn Jerusalem, chaos and rage on the esplanade of mosques

On September 29, Rabbi Arie Lippo was arrested by the Israeli police for praying silently on the esplanade in East Jerusalem and banned from visitors for two weeks. Outraged, he appealed after admitting to praying there in silence daily. Judge Bilha Yaalom of the Jerusalem Magistrates’ Court overturned the police decision on Tuesday. “The complainant prays silently in a corner, with no audience around. I do not see how he represents a danger to public order as the police claimShe said after seeing police videos. The Israeli police control the entrances to this holy place administered by the Waqf, the body responsible for Muslim property in Jerusalem depending on neighboring Jordan.

“ Provocation “

Since the capture in 1967 and then the annexation of East Jerusalem by Israel – not recognized by the international community – an agreement allows Jews to access the esplanade at certain times, but not to pray there. Prayer normally takes place at the Western Wall, below, although for years religious Jews have been praying in secret on the esplanade. These religious Jews occasionally cause incidents by undertaking to pray surreptitiously on the esplanade after having climbed there as simple visitors. This creates tensions with faithful Palestinian Muslims who fear that Israel will try to change the rules of access to the site.

Read alsoJerusalem: tensions on the Mosque esplanade on the sidelines of a Jewish commemoration





“There is no reason that Jews should not be allowed to pray even in silence as if they were strangers to this holy place.», Declared the lawyer of the rabbi, Me Moshe Polsky. He praised a court decision “which authorizes de facto what has been happening for a year on the Temple Mount“, Namely Jews who go there to pray in silence. The director of the al-Aqsa mosque, Sheikh Omar al-Kiswani, criticized the Israeli court ruling. “These prayers are provocations and a violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa“, He told AFP. “The decision has no legitimacy, as we do not recognize Israeli laws on Al-Aqsa.Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh called on Israel not to impose a “new fait accompli“On the plaza and urged the United States, an ally of Israel, to”respect its commitment to maintain the status quo»On the holy places of Jerusalem.

Police call

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), based in Saudi Arabia and which represents more than 1.5 billion Muslims in the world, she denounced a “unprecedented assault on the inalienable rights of Muslims“. Egypt saw a “violation“Which would have repercussions on”regional security and stability“. And Jordan pledged to oppose “firmly“To any Israeli judgment targeting”sacred placesIn Jerusalem. The Israeli police themselves appealed against the court ruling, arguing that Arié Lippo had “improper conduct in a public place“.

Read alsoJerusalem: new clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police on the Mosque esplanade

The plaza was at the heart of the outbreak of the 10-day war in May between Israel and the ruling Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement in Gaza. After clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police that left hundreds injured on the plaza, Hamas launched rocket rounds at Israel and the Israeli army retaliated, giving rise to another deadly conflict. For the journalist and Israeli nationalist activist Arnon Segal, the court decision “will trigger a violent reaction on the Palestinian side and dissuade the judicial system and the State of Israel from allowing prayers, even silent ones“.