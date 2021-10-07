Istanbul public transport stray dog ​​becomes Twitter star

A stray dog, named Boji, has quickly become the star of social media in Turkey. He has been walking around every day, for several weeks, taking public transport in Istanbul. According to the authorities, who implanted a tracking chip, the animal would travel nearly 30 km per day reports HuffPost.

Boji is said to be a fan and used to metro stations to the point of crossing 29 a day. “When the door is open, you have to let people out first, he knows this rule very well,” the head of customer relations at Metro Istanbul told our colleagues. And to add: “He waits outside the lines like the other passengers and after everyone has left, he gets on the train and he has a special seat. “

Pazar sabahları ben de zor kalkıyorum ama denetim şart.🐾 🚇 M3 Kirazlı-Başakşehir / Metrokent Metro Hattı pic.twitter.com/QtQ52M5pEj

– Boji (@boji_ist) October 3, 2021

Over 60,000 subscribers on his Twitter account

“I think he loves Istanbul and loves to travel,” she added. An attitude that appeals to many Internet users. The inhabitants of the city regularly take photos of the dog and publish them on social networks to allow everyone to follow his adventures, explain our colleagues.

A Twitter account was opened in his name last September and already more than 60,000 people have subscribed to it. On his page, we can find many photos but also videos. One of them has already been viewed over 1.3 million times.