“It was impossible to imagine the future of Moderna without a factory in Africa”

MAINTENANCE – Moderna announces the construction of a factory in Africa which should be operational within two to four years.

The investment will be $ 500 million, made possible by the profits earned over the past year from the sale of Covid vaccines. The American biotech, which had never marketed products until then, is expanding its production tool in order to prepare for the post-Covid period. It has a dozen vaccines in clinical development, particularly against influenza. Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, takes stock of his strategy.

LE FIGARO. – Moderna announces this Thursday the construction of a factory in Africa for an amount of 500 million dollars. Why such an investment?

Stéphane BANCEL. – It is a strategic decision of the company. Each year, together with the Moderna Board of Directors, we review our ten-year guidelines. Given our large portfolio of vaccines in development for respiratory, tropical and AIDS diseases, it was impossible to imagine Moderna’s future without a factory in Africa. Deficiencies