Italy-Spain: whistled, in tears and beaten, Donnarumma’s dirty evening for his return to Milan

“It would be really sad, I have always given everything to Milan. And also because it will be an important match ”. Gianluigi Donnarumma’s message of appeasement before the Nations League semi-final against Spain on Wednesday evening was clearly not heard by the supporters. He had been warned, suspected that his return to San Siro, in the stadium of his professional debut at 16, in the face of Milanese fans who criticized him for having left the club this summer – and for having made a financial choice instead. that athletic – could go wrong … but he did not imagine that it would turn into such a nightmare.

Powerless during the defeat of the Squadra (1-2) against the Spaniards, the PSG goalkeeper made only two saves, including a scoring on an occasion by Marcos Alonso at the end of the match (78th), but it seemed not without reproach on the two goals of Ferran Torres.

It’s the break between Italy🇮🇹 de Verratti and Donnarumma who face Spain🇪🇸 in the Nations League Semi-Finals. The Italians are reduced to 10 and are led 2-0 with a very clumsy Donnarumma🇮🇹, disturbed by the whistles of the Italian fans.#PSG #TeamPSG #ITAESP pic.twitter.com/6h9MdFxMQ5

– Canal Supporters (@CanalSupporters) October 6, 2021

Above all, even before the start of the meeting, the one who had been voted best player of the last Euro where he was one of the architects of the Italian final victory, heard his name being whistled by the supporters of San Siro, same situation during the announcement of the composition of the Nazionale then he was again shouted when he touched his first ball after 4 minutes of play. Before the meeting, hostile chants against him had been heard and signs indicating that ‘he was “not welcome”.

Not ideal for approaching a match. This hostile atmosphere can also explain the poor performance of the goalkeeper who had never conceded two goals with the Squadra. He would also return to the locker room at half-time in tears. The Italian sports press has forgiven the average game of the native of Castellammare di Stabia. For example, the Gazzetta regrets the behavior of these tifosi, preferring, like the Corriere dello Sport, to emphasize the song to his glory at the very end of the match in a sector of the stadium.