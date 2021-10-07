its attractive price seems to be confirmed via an advertising blunder

The German chain of stores Saturn would have already published an offer of pre-orders of Google Pixel 6. On this advertisement, a price of 649 euros appears, coming then to corroborate the information of a European operator.

For sure, the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro should grab all the limelight until their official presentation scheduled for Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The two future stars of Google’s catalog have been the subject of numerous leaks in recent years. months already, and their respective prices are notably at the heart of the discussions.

For a while, and in view of their technical rise (house processor, two or three photo sensors), it was rumored that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro would align with the pricing bases of high-end smartphones from Samsung or from Apple for example.

649 euros, it is being confirmed little by little

” We haven’t really played on the flagship field for the past two years … here it will be different“, Had also indicated Rick Osterloh, responsible for hardware at Google, last August. Almost two months later, the situation was quite different: a European operator (via videographer Brandon Lee) was betting on “softer” prices.

According to him, the Pixel 6 could then tear off at the price of 649 euros, against 899 euros for the Pro version. And this estimate seems to be even more confirmed after a little promotional blunder signed Saturn (shared on the community site My Dealz). This German chain of stores has indeed published an ad directly referring to the Google Pixel 6.





What’s in this ad? A pre-order offer (“vorbestellen” means “pre-order”) from October 19 to 27, addressed to first-time buyers. In case of purchasing a Pixel 6, they will be offered a Bose Headphones 700. But above all, an unmissable price appears before our eyes: 649 euros.

Also, the end of pre-orders on October 27 suggests that the launch date of the Pixel 6 could take place on October 28, as Jon Prosser predicts. If all this commotion has been relayed by 9to5Google , we have to wait for the official enthronement of the Pixels to definitively know their price.

New photos signed by evleaks

Also, this precise estimate of 649 euros could differ slightly according to the European countries, the national taxes not being the same everywhere. But what seems more and more certain is that the Pixel 6 should probably stay below the 700 euros mark.

To top it off, theleakerevleaks flooded Twitter with HD renderings relating to the Google Pixel 6: the opportunity to see the phone from all angles. We also see a model sprinkled with water: a certification against splashing, at least, should be part of it.