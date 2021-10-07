its effects will upset these astro signs

Ready to shake things up and boost your love life? This is what encourages us to do this New Moon in Libra on October 6, 2021. Some astrological signs will have everything to achieve their goals in this last quarter of the year.

The new moons are known to initiate new beginnings… and this one looks very promising! During the night of Wednesday October 6, a new Moon will rise in the territory of Libra. Also, because good news never comes on its own, the new moon comes at the same time Mercury is in retrograde. Mercury being the planet of communication, this season promises to be intense. The New Moon of October 6 offers us a new cycle that can prove to be quite resistant to changes.

At the start of autumn, the October 2021 new moon invites us to take our life back in hand and get off to a good start.

New moon October 2021: what are its effects and influence on us?

“The New Moon in Libra, which will be on October 6 at 4:05 am PT [13h07 en France, ndlr] offers a master class on tact, diplomacy and compromise ”, announces the American astrologer Chani Nicholas in his newsletter.

Mars in Libra and together with Mercury can lead to some tensions, anxiety attacks and questioning that can affect our relationship with others. Although this period promises to be full of changes, this New Moon takes place in the sign of the Balance, which symbolizes balance and harmony.

The Balance is known for her indecision, as she wants to get around a question before she makes up her mind. Deciding is always a problem for her because she is in total search of balance.





This New Moon invites us to surround us with positive vibes and to eliminate toxic people from our lives, whether in couples or in friendly circles. After all, “Libra is the sign of marriage. Ruled by the planet of love and harmony, Venus, she invites us to work and rethink our attachments”, Specifies the American journalist Nina Kahn on the site Bustle.

New moon October 2021: which zodiac signs will be most affected by its effects?

If your sign is cardinal, either RAM, Cancer, Balance Where Capricorn, this new moon will be rich in intensity and emotions for you. The moon sends you a huge dose of love and reminds you that self-care is essential. This new moon is about you and your desires. She reminds you that it is essential to put everything back on track to start again stronger.

Conversely if your sign is fixed, either Taurus, Lion, Scorpio Where Aquarius, you are likely to feel the effects of this new moon in a more moderate way. This will be the opportunity to change your daily routine, and adopt new good, healthy habits.

Finally, if your sign is mutable, either Gemini, Virgin, Sagittarius Where Pisces, you will find your balance in the midst of all this chaos. The new moon will encourage you to connect with your emotions and let go.