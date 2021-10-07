its software death is confirmed by Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been removed from the list of supported devices by the Seoul firm. He will have benefited from four years of follow-up.

While the future of the Note range still remains in the air, one of its representatives, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, stops receiving security updates. Its last patch in August will therefore be its last.





Samsung has removed the device launched in 2017 from its list of smartphones still benefiting from software tracking. It had previously been removed from the list of smartphones with a monthly security update. He only benefited from it every quarter.

The controversy extinguisher

As a reminder, the Galaxy Note 8’s mission was to straighten out the image of the Note range after the explosive Galaxy Note 7 disaster. Mission which he had fulfilled with some success.

He had also helped to popularize several design choices which then imposed themselves in the rest of the market, such as the presence of two photo modules or its 18.5: 9 ratio, giving pride of place to the fine borders around the screen. The Galaxy Note 8 has benefited from two major Android updates, moving from Android 7.11 to Android 9.0 as the ultimate version. It has an Exynos 8895 with up to 6 GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Note 8 has therefore been supported for almost four years. A duration which tends to become the norm today.

For other devices, things are moving too

By the way, the Galaxy Tab A 2017 no longer benefits from security patches. It’s starting to feel the end too for the Galaxy A90s, M10s, M30s and the Tab S6, which are all moving from a quarterly to semi-annual update schedule. As for the Galaxy M22, it may have been released a little less than a year ago, it is already supported only four times a year.