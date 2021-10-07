Jacob trapped the police, Camille seems relieved – Plus belle la vie October 8, 2021 (episode 4385) | More beautiful life

Discover the detailed summary of Plus belle la vie en advance episode 4385 of Friday October 8, 2021 broadcast on France 3. Camille is ready to trap Jacob but he saw it coming, he in turn traps the police. Lea and Boher finally agree on the apartment.



Read the full PBLV season 18 episode 4385 recap of 08/10/2021 in preview with all the photos from the soap opera Plus belle la vie.

Find it full summary of Plus belle la vie of Friday, October 8, 2021 (season 18 episode 4385 in advance, 3 days before the broadcast France 3): the recap of the previous episode PBLV 07/10/2021 is online.

Camille and Kevin spent the night together, she thanks him for the love she feels. It was his first time at Camille.

Camille decides to talk to her about Jacob after… she wants to make love a second time to be sure that she has not dreamed. Kevin takes it upon himself, he just waits for Camille to wake up in the early morning. He makes her a little coffee.

Kevin asks Camille to get in touch with Jacob. Camille accepts, she is ready for Jacob to be arrested by the police.

Lola comes back from her tree, Noah tells her that Kylian is in custody. Lola asks Noah to contact Blanche’s friend Eric to sort things out.

Léa always looks up to the apartment, she can’t think of herself for the apartment. Lea feels that Boher should retract, he says he can’t auction.

Camille comes home, Emma realizes that her little sister is in heaven. Camille says she had sex with Kevin. Emma feels like no one cares about Baptiste’s disappearance.

Noah comes to the police station to talk to Eric about the circumstances of the party and the fact that Kylian has gone wild because of him.

Babeth comes to see Jean Paul to apologize: she says that Boher should have refused to welcome them. Babeth says the apartment he bought isn’t rotten at all.





Kevin is exhausted, he lets himself go near Nebout: he thinks he has lost Emilie for good and he is not even sure he can save Baptiste. Nebout believes that what Kevin has done is right.

Camille meets Jacob at 4 p.m. at the same place as usual. She tells him that she has to talk to him, it’s important. Jacob doesn’t think it’s safe.

More beautiful life in advance episode 4385 of October 10, 2021: Eric gives a boost to Kylian







Emilie makes Lea react, she must make a gesture towards Jean Paul. He acted out of love. Lea arrives on the premises of the apartment: Boher shows her the plans of the archi. Boher and Léa make peace.

Eric frees Kylian thanks to Noah. Kylian is happy, Sophie has not been warned. Betty saw Kylian as a nag who types without thinking. Betty reminds Kylian that he’s not her boyfriend and she hates violent guys.

Noé admits to Lola that he sometimes thinks about his first time with Iris and Lola says it’s the same with Jules. Lola feels lost between Jules and Noah.

Camille goes to the bench where she has to find Jacob (Kevin by hiding and joins Ariane, Nebout and the prosecutor): Jacob arrives and the police shoot… In fact, he’s not the real Jacob, he understood the trap… and he did not come. At first, Camille cries but when she sees the face she seems reassured.

To be continued the full summary of Plus belle la vie en advance of Monday, October 11, 2021 with episode 4386.

Comment on the episodes on the More beautiful life forum and find the list of actors to the cast of the series.