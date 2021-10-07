Jake Gyllenhaal: His sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston? A torture” !

While some shoots are conducive to a new love story for some actors, for others, it can quickly evoke very bad memories … Guest on the show The Howard Stern Show, on October 5, 2021, the American actor Jake Gyllenhaal recalled a scene that was difficult to say the least. The 40-year-old star said she experienced a real moment of torture while filming a sex scene for the film The Good Girl (2002), by director Miguel Artera.

Facing the former jury member ofAmerica’s Got Talent, Jake Gyllenhaal was released on the set of the film he shared with Jennifer Aniston. At the time, the actor was only 22 years old and he had a big crush for the sitcom star Friends. “I will say I had a crush on her for years“, he confided in 2016 to People. Tuesday in front of Howard Stern, he confided his embarrassment at the time of turning a sex of sex with the one for whom he had a weakness: “[Filmer les scènes de sexe] was torture, yes it was“, he explained. And to continue:”Strangely, the love scenes are awkward, because maybe 30, 50 people are watching them? It doesn’t excite me.“





Observed by the entire film crew, the one who is now in a relationship with a French woman was quickly overwhelmed by the stress and the prying eyes of the staff. “But it wasn’t torture either. I mean it was like a mix of the two“, he then relativized.

A surprising technique

To carry out his role, Jake Gyllenhaal then shared his secret: the pillow technique. A technique to place a pillow between the actors during a coitus scene so that they can be more comfortable. “I think it was actually a suggestion from Jennifer. She was very kind to suggest it before we started. She said to me: ‘I put a pillow here’“, he recalled, somewhat grateful.