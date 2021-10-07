Javier Tebas announces he has evidence against Paris SG

Definitely, between Javier Tebas and Paris SG, it’s a real love story. And it has been going on for a very long time. This Thursday again, in the columns of The team, the president of La Liga has given new irrefutable proof. While in Monaco for Sportel, the meeting place for sports and the media, the boss of Spanish professional football has once again openly attacked the club in the capital, which he accuses of unfair competition with the other teams. European.

What follows after this advertisement

“How can PSG explain to us that it has a workforce of almost € 600 million? If he wins Ligue 1, he will not win more than 45 M €… It’s impossible ”, he pointed out before going further. The Ibère indeed assures to have proof that the Red-and-Blue manipulate the reality of the figures to pass through the cracks of the net.





Pikes at NAK and Labrune

“I can show, with figures to support, the cheating vis-à-vis financial fair play, which has not yet been changed. Before Messi, PSG had 40% more sponsorship than Manchester United… There is market value… ”, he said, recalling that the residents of the Parc des Princes had escaped sanctions from UEFA for non-compliance with financial fair play in the fall of 2018.

But he did not stop there, also blaming Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Vincent Labrune for their lack of courage. “I invited the president of PSG and that of the French League to show them the figures we have and where the irregularities are. They didn’t answer me. They are quick to criticize me, not to answer me ”, he concluded. To the best of my mind …