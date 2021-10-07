Javier Tebas still has doubts about PSG: “I can show, figures to support, cheating”





For Javier Tebas, the days go by and look the same. This Wednesday, the president of the Spanish Liga spoke in the columns of L’Equipe, where he again attacked PSG. “I criticize him because he does not generate the money to have the workforce he has … It does not correspond to real sponsorship. How can PSG explain to us that it has a workforce of almost 600 million euros? If he wins Ligue 1, he is not going to win more than 45 million euros. It’s impossible“, he declared at first.

“I invited President Nasser al-Khelaïfi and Vincent Labrune to show them the figures we have and where the irregularities are. They didn’t answer me. They are quick to criticize me, not to answer me, he added. I can show, with figures to support, the cheating vis-à-vis financial fair play, which has not yet been changed. That Messi and Neymar stay at PSG, I don’t care. It’s just that all this hurts European football a lot. “





This Tuesday, French football again took it for its rank when the Spanish leader spoke about the billion debts of FC Barcelona. “Spanish football is not at all ruined. There is an exceptional case of Barça but it is exaggerated a lot. It has better economic results than any French club“he told La Cadena Cope. Yet Ferran Reverter, the general manager of the Blaugrana, admitted on Wednesday that the Catalan club were”in an accounting bankruptcy situation last March“.

