Jean-Jacques Goldman entrenched in Marseille

Jean-Jacques Goldman, the boss of French song, will celebrate his 70th birthday on October 11. A file is devoted to him by a magazine, an opportunity to recall that his wife, Nathalie, is a big head.

His wife, Nathalie Thu Huong-Lagier, is a big head, recalls the Soir Mag, which honors the singer emeritus on the occasion of his seventy years.

His wife has long been a fan of the one who would become her husband. Their age differences of about thirty years had no negative impact on their beautiful story.

Despite the thirty-some years that separate them, Jean-Jacques Goldman forms with the mother of three of his six children: Maya, Kimi and Rose, a solid couple, registered for life.





And to say a little more about the woman of his life.

Nathalie Goldman is an “aggregate of pure mathematics”. “The couple lived in London for a while but, following the health crisis, it seems that they returned to settle in Marseille where they originally lived”.

No photo of Jean-Jacques Goldman’s wife has been released.

An almost impassable wall has been erected around their privacy. Jean-Jacques Goldman had also resented VSD and France 2 for having flushed out in London, where he had isolated himself for a few years.

