Jérémy Doku, the key to a 4-3-3 return for Bruno Genesio?

Absent since August 22 and his injury against Nantes, Jérémy Doku is expected on October 17, in Metz. But finding a place in Bruno Genesio’s eleven won’t be that easy.

It took a long time, but Stade Rennes is holding on after 9 days of the championship and 4 Europa League Conference meetings its typical team, with some uncertainties. What is not is the ease of Rennes in a 4-4-2 rather than in 4-3-3, Bruno Genesio’s preferential system. Since the SRFC opted for this tactical scheme, everything seems to be going better. The high pressing exerted by Martin Terrier and Gaëtan Laborde is a success, Kamaldeen Sulemana is struggling on the left wing while Benjamin Bourigeaud makes sure to balance the central midfielder well maintained by Jonas Martin and Flavien Tait. We will not linger on the defensive line, to better focus on the attack line, where Jérémy Doku was impatiently awaited a few weeks ago. This is necessarily less the case today.

Beating Paris Saint-Germain of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé does not happen every day, to lead the meeting with a masterful hand as was the case on Sunday either. You’ve heard it around the stadium and on TV sets in recent days, it’s not Paris that has lost, it’s Rennes that has won. The victory, the Red and Black owe it in particular to a 4-4-2 conceded by Bruno Genesio, faithful to his adaptation gimmick. The cogs are well oiled, the associations well found, and an eleven-type emerges, he confessed for the first time on Sunday afternoon. But then, where to put Jérémy Doku?

Two solutions

In recent weeks, the Rennes technician has often recalled that “one of his best players in the team had been injured since the start of the season”, referring to Jérémy Doku. The emergence of Kamaldeen Sulemana should not make us forget the Belgian winger, so precious the second part of last season. “It doesn’t mean that those who haven’t played are far away, but there is still a“ typical team ”that emerges a little bit. Those who are not on the ground, it’s our job to put them back well, because we will need them. “ Genesio said after the victory against PSG.

Recovered from an ischio injury, Jérémy Doku is expected against Metz on October 17. But in a 4-4-2 which turns out well, Doku will initially have to be satisfied with weak playing times, as much related to the eleven established as to his physical condition. Two positions are possible for him: on a wing instead of Sulemana or Bourigeaud, or even in the axis, at the station of Terrier or Laborde. With the Belgian selection, Doku has sometimes had to occupy one of these axial positions, even if his preference goes to the left wing. Another possibility by keeping this 4-4-2 is to tip Sulemana in the axis of the attack, and therefore to leave the left side to Doku. Kamaldeen has often been used in this position where his qualities make him shine, recently told us Flemming Pedersen, his trainer in Nordsjaelland.





The work will not be the same for Doku, if placed on the left wing. The Belgian, not stingy with efforts to recover last season, will not have to erase this aspect of his game, the midfielder being able to compensate less for him defensively than in 4-3-3, since one less element in this sector. With two elements in attack, Doku would also have less space to rush in full axis, as it could be the case sometimes.

28 out of 41 games in 4-3-3

Because there is a reality, Jérémy Doku has since his arrival in 2020 been widely used in a 4-3-3 than in any other system. Julien Stéphan was a fan, Bruno Genesio too, before having to review his plans and adapt with a 4-4-2. “I think we also found good associations and a system that suits the team well. But that doesn’t have to be an end in itself. We will have to leave after the break with the same ambitions. ” he clarified after the success of Sunday, recalling once again that his ambition is to be able to play with both systems, as he has insisted since the start of the season. The return of Jérémy Doku is, it must be said, an argument for Genesio to be able to retry the 4-3-3 from the kick-off, or during the game. Proof of this is that last season, Genesio had mostly used 4-3-3, except against Reims (April 4) and Nantes (April 11), two meetings for which Jérémy Doku was suspended. For the return of the Red Devil, his coach had gone back to 4-3-3 against Angers, Dijon then Bordeaux, before composing differently against PSG, Monaco and Nîmes, more in 4-4-2 then. In all, Doku has played with Stade Rennes 28 games in 4-3-3 against 10 games in 4-4-2 since his arrival, to note one try in 3-4-3 and two in 4-2-3- 1.

However, the young Belgian still has time to get back on his feet, and his return can only mean good news for Bruno Genesio and Stade Rennes. Doku will be an additional offensive element of quality, being able to offer another system that his coach does not want to definitively bury. The objective remains the same for Genesio, to be able to play in 4-4-2 AND in 4-3-3. Jérémy Doku is expected within ten days in Metz, where he (finally) unlocked his Rennes goals counter last season… in 4-3-3.