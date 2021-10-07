JoeyStarr reunited with his mother when he believed her to be dead: “I banged on the door …”

A violent father, an absent mother … it is not the ideal childhood that JoeyStarr tells in his autobiographical novel, Little Didier, which appears on October 7, 2021 by Robert Laffont editions. In the 192 pages that make up the book, the 53-year-old artist describes a youth rocked by violence, lies and loneliness. He did believe, for a very long time, that the woman who gave him life was dead. Until he crossed paths again, much to his amazement.

I was shaking like a carcass

Among his many misdeeds, humiliations, attacks, his father John assured him that his mother had joined the Lord. But as a teenager, JoeyStarr had to face reality, by surprise, on a school bus. This is what he tells, by way of closing, by transcribing his mother’s words in the first person. “One day when I was walking in the street, I saw him, in a passing bus. Was it him this time, or another time? can we read in this story taken up by Gala in his new number. I started running and banged on the door. I was shaking like a carcass. The words couldn’t form in my mouth. Without being invited, I went up the steps, and I entered the bus, up to my son. “





This reunion did not go exactly as planned. JoeyStarr’s mother eventually left the scene, faced with her child’s misunderstanding. For years, she had tried to get in touch with him, even if it meant facing the blows of her former companion in the public square, then had ended up moving away. When he was 28, however, the singer had caught sight of his face in the front row of a concert by the group NTM. From the stage, he had then sent her a tender message, at the microphone: “I love you mom…” Today, their relationship is not ideal. The link was cut for a long time, probably too much. Dad in turn, JoeyStarr always thinks back, with emotion, about this woman of his life …

