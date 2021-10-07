Josiane Balasko balances on French cinema

This Wednesday, October 6, Josiane Balasko is back in theaters. The former member of the Splendid is part of the cast of the new Larrieu brothers film, Tralala, a choral and musical comedy, alongside Mathieu Amalric, Maïwenn, Mélanie Thierry or Jalil Lespert. At the end of the year, we will find her in another auteur comedy with The attached part by Antonin Peretjatko. Popular actress if there is one, Josiane Balasko has proven, during her career, that she can shine in more dramatic roles. This was particularly the case with Thanks to God by François Ozon, in which she played with great modesty the mother of Emmanuel, one of the victims of Father Peyrnat, played by Swann Arlaud. This role had earned her a César nomination for best actress in a supporting role, her fourth after three César nominations for best actress.

Not pretty enough for you?

If it has a Caesar for Best Screenplay for Cursed grass and two Honorary Cesars, one of which was awarded this year to the Splendid, Josiane Balasko has never won the precious statuette as an actress. In an interview with Paris Match this week, Marilou Berry’s mother explains that it took a long time to take off her label as a popular actress with a certain French cinema. The proof: she had to contact Bertrand Blier herself to get a role in one of her films, Too beautiful for you, alongside Gérard Depardieu and Carole Bouquet. “I was a fan of Les Valseuses and, for the only time in my life, I told a director that I wanted to shoot with him” she explains. Despite a composition hailed at the 1989 Cannes Film Festival and the following year at the César with a nomination, proposals for major projects did not follow one another. According to Josiane Balasko, the explanation is due to a certain sexism inherent in the world of cinema: “Then nothing happened for me in that register. Make no mistake, I was not pretty enough to be part of the family. So, I went back to acting.”





Josiane Balasko remembers a sexist remark in her debut

Guest of the show As an aside on Canal + on September 23, Josiane Balasko, who admitted that she had had recourse to cosmetic surgery, had mentioned the grossophobia of which she had been a victim at the beginning of her career: “I remember when I played the first time at the café theater, I had a one-woman show where I was in a mini skirt. And I had rather round thighs, it’s true. The criticism that came , the first, of a journalist of a duck for women, of fashion, it was: She dares to put on a mini skirt while she has big thighs! “ Humiliating remarks which the actress hopes will one day be a part of the past, as the word is released around the issue of sexism. “I do not know if I am a feminist but I am concerned by this fundamental question, of the benefits at the limits of a movement like MeToo, she concludes in the columns of Paris Match. Under its comedy appearance, I would like us to tell ourselves that Gazon Maudit was also a film that helps the cause, without being reductive either. “