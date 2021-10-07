Journalist Etienne Mougeotte, former director of programs and vice-president of the TF1 group, died at the age of 81

Etienne Mougeotte had been director of information for Europe 1, before joining the “Journal du Dimanche”, “Télé 7 Jours” then TF1 in 1987.

He was director of information for Europe 1, director of programs for TF1 or director of Figaro. Journalist Etienne Mougeotte, former number 2 of TF1, died at the age of 81, Thursday, October 7, France Télévisions learned from his entourage, confirming information from Europe 1. The TF1 group also announced his death on Twitter.

The journalist, born in 1940 in La Rochefoucauld (Charente), made its debut with the daily Paris-Normandy, before joining France Inter, Europe 1, “Information Première” then RTL. Back at Europe 1, Etienne Mougeotte was editor-in-chief and then news director for seven years, from 1974 to 1981.

After the radio, the journalist is recruited to straighten the Sunday Newspaper then 7 Days TV, before joining TF1 in 1987. He remained there for two decades, at the same time director of programs, vice-president, and president of the LCI news channel.





After leaving TF1 in 2007, he then became editor-in-chief of Figaro, but his too visible commitment in favor of Nicolas Sarkozy made waves within the newspaper. It is then appointed Managing Director of Radio Classique in 2012. Three years later, he bought the Valmonde group, to which the ultraconservative weekly belongs. Current values.

At the beginning of February, Etienne Mougeotte had published his memoirs in the book To be able to (Calmann Lévy), co-written with Jean-Michel Salvator, editorial director of Parisian.