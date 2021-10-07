Julien Fournier reacts to the Delort-Belmadi controversy

What follows after this advertisement

Director of football of OGC Nice, Julien Fournier returned, this Thursday, to Andy Delort’s decision to take a break with the Algerian selection and on the sensational exit of Djamel Belmadi, his coach, who did not hesitate to scratch him at a press conference before facing Niger, this Friday, October 8 at 9 p.m.: “I spoke with his sporting director who explained to me that he wanted his African internationals not to make the CAN. It’s oral. We don’t have to accept it ”.





Statements on which the director of football of the Gym was quick to react, denying any responsibility in the choice expressed by his striker to believe his words in The team : “I called Djamel, we have always had very good relations with Hicham (Boudaoui) and Youcef (Atal), and we are concerned about having good relations with the selections. I knew Djamel had had a heated discussion with Andy, I wanted to give him the club’s position. If we are asked the question, obviously we, the club, would rather stay in Nice than go to CAN. Like most other clubs. But we have always shown the greatest respect for Africa and its selections, and Djamel certainly speaks in anger. For CAN, there is the issue of the calendar, but each player is free or not to go, or not to go. It’s up to the player. “