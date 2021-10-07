Julien Voulzy’s heartbreaking confidences on his mother’s death

In an interview with Gala, Julien Voulzy, the eldest son of Laurent Voulzy, made moving confidences on the death of his mother Betty, which occurred in 2015.
With the Voulzy, music is a family affair. At 48, Julien voulzy, the eldest son of Laurent Voulzy, has just released his first solo album titled Alpha. An opus in which the former member of the group Les Recherches Midi, which he formed with Pierre Souhon, pays tribute to his mother Betty, who died in November 2015. Very close, mother and son then lived together. “I had been living with my mother for some time. Not only did she have an incredible zest for life, but she was an outstanding cook. When I arrived with some friends at three in the morning, she made us dinner. Incredible stuff! Stuffed crabs, couscous … While yelling at us, telling us that she didn’t want to hear a noise“, recalls the singer in an interview with the magazine Gala.
Julien Voulzy saw his mother die
Aged 71 and suffering from heart failure, the one who was Laurent Voulzy’s first great love died at her home and in her son’s arms. “I hugged her, and she stopped breathing. (…) After giving birth to me, my mother died in my arms. Since then, I still live with her. I haven’t touched anything and I feel strangely good in this kind of museum“, says Julien Voulzy, whose first instinct was to call his brother Nicolas, also a musician, and his father Laurent to share this terrible news with them. Upon learning of the death of his first wife, the famous performer of Rockcollection did not hesitate to make an express return trip between France and London on the same day.
“She was the boss at home“
“She was the one who raised me above all. She was the boss at home, continues Julien Voulzy about the late mother. My father worked a lot. He gave me a kiss in the evening while I was in bed, and the next day he was gone before I woke up. “After his divorce from Betty, Laurent Voulzy had a love affair with the actress Véronique Jannot, for whom he wrote the songs Desire, desire and Aviator. Since 2010, the 72-year-old singer has been married to journalist Mirella Petit, with whom he had two more sons: Quentin, music school student, and Cliff.